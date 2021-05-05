The Canterbury Bulldogs have made a call to the Canberra Raiders about the availability of former captain Josh Hodgson.

Hodgson relinquished the captaincy and now the Bulldogs are keen to get him out of the nations capital all together.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the call was made two weeks ago, with the Bulldogs identifying Hodgson as a good short-term solution the ease some of the pain they’ve suffered in 2021.

The Raiders, however, have no interest in letting the former co-captain go anywhere immediately, as they still see Hodgson as a key contributor to their premiership hopes.

Whether the Dogs would be interested at season’s end would depend if they land their number one target, which is Brandon Smith from the Melbourne Storm.

Hodgson said when stepping down as co-captain that he was still fully invested in the Raiders and their season ahead.

“I’ve made the decision to stand down as club Captain and I informed the team of this a couple of weeks ago,” the veteran hooker said on a statement issued via the Raiders website.

“I’ve been out injured for the past two games and I’ve been working hard on getting myself back on the training field. I’m confident I’ll be ready to play again when we play the Bulldogs next weekend.

“I can assure everyone that I remain fully committed to the club and I’m looking forward to getting myself back to 100% fitness and helping the team get their season back on track.”

The Broncos have emerged as a fellow suitor for Hodgson but their more keen to bring him for the start of next season.

The club said in a statement to members that they took Hodgson’s decision on board and were keen to press on after a poor form slump.

“The club can confirm Josh Hodgson has made the decision to stand down as Captain going forward.

“Hodgson has informed the coaching staff and playing group of his decision and said he will continue to do everything he can to make sure the team is successful moving forward.”