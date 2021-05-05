The Canberra Raiders have confirmed that veteran co-captain Josh Hodgson will relinquish his duties in the leadership role.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Raiders announced that Elliott Whitehead would join Jarrod Croker in leading the club for the remainder of the season.

“The Canberra Raiders would like to provide their members and supporters with an update to help clarify media reports this week regarding the club,” the statement read.

The club understands that the current on-field results have not been up to the standards and expectations that have been set internally and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that the team performs at the standard they have set over the past few seasons.

The club would also like to take the opportunity to thank its members and supporters for their continued support, with record membership numbers and strong crowds attending matches so far this season. The team is looking forward to playing in front of a sold-out crowd in Wagga Wagga this weekend.”

Hodgson stated that he is looking to focus on returning to the senior lineup as he battles an injury setback, whilst also expressing his loyalty to the Green Machine.

“I’ve made the decision to stand down as club Captain and I informed the team of this a couple of weeks ago,” Hodgson said.

“I’ve been out injured for the past two games and I’ve been working hard on getting myself back on the training field. I’m confident I’ll be ready to play again when we play the Bulldogs next weekend.

“I can assure everyone that I remain fully committed to the club and I’m looking forward to getting myself back to 100% fitness and helping the team get their season back on track.

“I know internally we’re all working extremely hard to turn things around and the playing group and staff have been fully committed to each other and the club.”