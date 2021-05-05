New Zealand Warrior David Fusitu’a may not return to the NRL, with it being revealed he is suffering from well-being issues.

Fusitu’a is currently out with a hamstring injury and Warriors CEO Cameron George has said he won’t be fully fit anytime soon.

NRL.com are reporting that there’s more to the absence of Fusitu’a than just the hamstring issue.

“The fact is David has an ongoing hamstring issue that’s more complex than we thought and it’s still being fully assessed,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said.

“He won’t be physically fit to play in the near future.”

Channel 9 reporter Danny Weider said that there was “serious doubt” surrounding the future of Fusitu’a.

“Playing future of outstanding Warriors winger David Fusitu’a in serious doubt. He has been battling some issues on a personal front,” Weidler revealed via a tweet on Tuesday.

“New Zealand Warriors are working with him but playing not his priority right now.”

Meanwhile, Manly’s Josh Aloiai is looking at an extended stint on the sidelines with a wrist injury.

Aloiai is set for at least three months out with the possibility of surgery being required. The former Tiger had played through the injury in recent weeks but has now had to concede defeat.