Iconic Australian swimwear brand, Budgy Smuggler, has just announced an Underwear range, with Dolphins star Herbie Farnworth paired with 'Australia's Most Ordinary Rig' winner, Josh 'Clutzy' Clutterbuck, to be the faces of the new campaign.

Budgy Smuggler, the brand most well-known for Australian Made Swimwear, originally began as a joke when a couple of mates decided to write 'budgy smuggler' on the back of a pair of Speedos-type swimwear.

The Aussie icon has long championed the belief that their Swimwear is for every body, and are bringing this mentality to life with their new Underwear range.

While Clutterbuck, host of the popular Bloody Brilliant Beers podcast, may not look like your historical standard underwear model, pairing him with the Englishman who won the title of "Rugby League's Hottest" ensures that Budgy Smuggler's message of "Whatever Your Rig" cuts through.

The former Bronco was in fine form over the first month of the season, before missing rounds 5-9 with a shoulder injury.

Those opening weeks of the new campaign - at his new club after moving from grand finalist Brisbane Broncos to the Dolphins over the off-season - saw Farnworth average 153 metres per game and cross for a try.

That followed a 2023 campaign where he scored 15 tries in 26 games for the Broncos. His attacking play was ultimately what landed him a deal at the Dolphins, but the Englishman, who has also played four Tests for his home country, is also rock solid defensively.

The underwear range features a sweat-busting bamboo blend fabric with an anti-chafe panel and features their iconic designs: Chilli Willies, Box Jelly Fish, Rubber Ducks & a plain black pair.

Check out the Budgy Smuggler underwear range at budgysmuggler.com.au.

