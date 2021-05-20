A new coach, reportedly a new halfback, $3.5+ million dollars to spend and all the time in the world. I don’t think it’s crazy to say that the Sharks are going to look very different in 2022.

Craig Fitzgibbon has the proverbial “war chest” at his disposal with huge money contracts ending and multiple roster spots opening up.

With the salary cap in mind, below are the five players I believe the Sharks should, and possibly will, target for 2022.

FIVE TRADE TARGETS FOR: Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs

Rather than just name the five biggest names currently without a contract for next year and beyond, we’re going to take into consideration reports and likelihood.

Let us know in the comments who you believe the Sharks should target.