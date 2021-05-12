The Broncos have enjoyed an improved start to the 2021 season, but with all due respect to Kevin Walters men, they’re still far from the finished product.

With major names off contract and plenty of money to spend, the Broncos are set to be a key figure in the player market.

Below are five players I believe the Broncos should target for 2022.

As with previous lists, I’m only mentioning players I can see moving. For the record I don’t see Angus Crichton leaving the Roosters so he has not been included.