The Bulldogs brought in a plethora of talent prior to the 2021 season’s kick-off.

Origin fullback Corey Allen rounded off a brilliant recruitment drive that saw them add halfback Kyle Flanagan, firebrand prop Jack Hetherington, starting second-rower Corey Waddell and Origin winger Nick Cotric.

Unfortunately the Dogs remain in 16th place after 10 rounds, although they do have a trio of enticing recruits coming next year in Matt Burton, Brent Naden and Josh Addo-Carr.

That said, they have 15 players off-contract and I’d expect more than a few will be tapped on the shoulder, meaning the Dogs have plenty of spots to work with.

Below are the five players I believe the Bulldogs should target for 2021.

For this we have gone with a reality based list. i.e. they won’t bring Cam Smith out of retirement.

Brandon Smith should be their number one target however isn’t off-contract so isn’t considered.

