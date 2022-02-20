It's unclear whether Max Feagai might have had a spot in the Dragons' best 17 for the 2022 season, but his start to the season looks like it will almost certainly be delayed with fears for a high ankle sprain.

Feagai - one half of the talented young brothers at the Dragons - sustained a worrying-looking ankle injury during Sunday evening's trial against the Parramatta Eels.

He was originally tended to by trainers before being aided off the field.

Anthony Griffin said in the post game that he thought Feagai had an ankle injury, but was unsure of the extent at the time when talking to Fox League, while also confirming the rest of the team made it through the contest unscathed.

"I think the main one is Max Feagai," Griffin said.

"Again, I've just come down (from the coaches box), but it looks like he has a little bit of a problem there with his ankle.

"It looks like all the others came through okay. Moses Mbye has a little twitch in his quad so the physio thought it would be best to just get him out of there."

The NRL Physio said there was a likelihood of the injury being a syndesmosis - or a high ankle sprain - which could leave him out for a mimumum of six weeks spending on the grade and whether surgery is required.

Feagai was on crutches in the post game.

Syndesmosis injury a concern for Max Feagai. Typical mechanism where foot turns out, but also during hands on testing - pain ++ during external rotation (turn foot to outside), this stresses syndesmosis. Traumatic nature: potential high grade injury/surgery. On crutches post game pic.twitter.com/kU7j3FPZ1d — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 20, 2022

His injury wasn't the only problem out of the contest, with Eels' winger Haze Dunster also potentially looking at a spell on the sidelines with fears for an MCL injury.

The Dragons could also be without Tyrell Fuimaono and Tautau Moga for the start of the season, who could be charged by the match review committee over a hip drop tackle and high contact respectively.