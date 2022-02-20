The Parramatta Eels' depth in their outside backs is set to be stretched to breaking point after Haze Dunster was taken off the field with a worrying-looking leg injury.

The tackle, ruled to be a hip drop by St George Illawarra Dragons second-rower Tyrell Fuimaono who was placed in the sin bin, left Dunster on the ground and, after attention from the trainer, was taken from the field.

The club are fearing an MCL injury, while concern has also been expressed that it could be a season-ending ACL injury.

And MCL would generally have a recovery time of around six weeks, which could see Dunster back within the first months of the season.

Haze Dunster off with nasty looking left knee injury. Main concern for MCL injury (several weeks recovery) with tackler coming down on outside of knee, unfortunately the traumatic nature of the tackle also brings risk to the ACL (several months). Fingers crossed for him pic.twitter.com/ACXZXWwdBM — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 20, 2022

The Eels depth in the outside backs, which was already short following the departures of Blake Ferguson and Michael Oldfield, was already stretched following the injury to Maika Sivo which will leave him on the sidelines to start the season.

Dunster was set to start on the wing alongside Bailey Simonsson, who has arrived at the club this off-season from the Canberra Raiders.

Their back up options feature very little in the way of NRL experience however, with the likes of Sean Russell and Solomone Naiduki, as well as development players Samuel Loizou and Josh Tuipulotu likely to be in line for a start should the Eels run into more problems.