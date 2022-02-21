Jamayne Isaako could play out the 2022 season as a Parramatta Eel.

That is the shock revelation proposed by Fox Sports commentator Andrew Voss on SEN Radio on Monday morning.

The Eels' backline depth - or lack thereof - has been a major talking point throughout the course of the pre-season.

Already short throughout the 2021 season, the club lost Blake Ferguson and Michael Oldfield over the off-season, and while they did manage to sign Bailey Simonsson from the Canberra Raiders, an injury to Maika Sivo had them towing a dangerous line heading into the season.

Haze Dunster then went down with a knee injury last night in a trial loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons, which has now been confirmed to rule him out for the season.

As the team waited for scans, Voss has revealed Isaako - who will join the Dolphins in 2023 and is reportedly on the outer at the Broncos - could make an immediate shift to Sydney for the season ahead where he would likely walk straight into the NRL side.

The Eels were set to start the season with Simonsson and Dunster on the wings, with back up provided by the little-known Solomone Naiduki and Sean Russell.

But with one of the duo now likely to be brought into the starting side to cover the early-season loss of Dunster, the Eels are reportedly looking outside the club for an immediate - and very last-minute - fix.

“I’ll give you a little story,” Voss said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Parramatta are shopping still at wing, Jamayne Isaako’s name has been whispered to me.

“They have made an enquiry about him if he’s on the outer at the Broncos.

“Corey Oates today got linked with Penrith, would Corey Oates be a fit for Parramatta?

“They are in the market for an outside back before the start of the season.

“They’re looking at the Broncos, and one of the two I think they’ll make an enquiry on.

“They already have made an enquiry on Jamayne Isaako, that’s my mail.”

It's unclear what Kevin Walters' plans for Isaako are heading into the 2022 season. The Dolphins-bound back is likely fighting for a wing spot in the best 17 at Red Hill alongside the likes of Corey Oates, David Mead and new recruit Jordan Pereira, although an injury to Tesi Niu could mean Selwyn Cobbo starts the season in the number one jumper, opening up an extra position.

Isaako played 18 games last year, scoring six tries, but has been able to recapture the form of a fabulous rookie season which saw him score 11 tries in 25 games, as well as kick 97 goals and run for almost 100 metres per game during 2018.