The NRL have confirmed their match officials for the reduced Round 15 of the 2025 NRL season.

Origin referee Ashley Klein will be limited to a game in the bunker this weekend, while bunker official for next Wednesday night Chris Butler won't feature on-field either, handling two of the five games in the bunker.

He has not featured on-field in a number of weeks.

The NRL are using the short rounds to give many of their officials a breather, but that isn't the case for Adam Gee or Grant Atkins this weekend, who will both still have one game to handle on-field, and another in the bunker.

Here are all the appointments for Round 15.

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Drew Oultram

Bunker official: Ashley Klein

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Dave Munro

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Adam Gee

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Liam Kennedy

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson

Bunker official: Grant Atkins