The NRL have confirmed their match officials for the reduced Round 15 of the 2025 NRL season.

Origin referee Ashley Klein will be limited to a game in the bunker this weekend, while bunker official for next Wednesday night Chris Butler won't feature on-field either, handling two of the five games in the bunker.

He has not featured on-field in a number of weeks.

The NRL are using the short rounds to give many of their officials a breather, but that isn't the case for Adam Gee or Grant Atkins this weekend, who will both still have one game to handle on-field, and another in the bunker.

Here are all the appointments for Round 15.

 2025-06-12T09:50:00Z 
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
 2025-06-12T09:50:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLSharksDragons
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Belinda Sharpe and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Ashley Klein

 2025-06-13T10:00:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2025-06-13T10:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLTitansManly
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Dave Munro
Bunker official: Chris Butler

 2025-06-14T07:30:00Z 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2025-06-14T07:30:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLKnightsRoosters
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Kasey Badger and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Adam Gee

 2025-06-14T09:35:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2025-06-14T09:35:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLCowboysDolphins
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Chris Butler

 2025-06-15T06:05:00Z 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2025-06-15T06:05:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLSouthsBulldogs
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Grant Atkins