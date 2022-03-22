Decision day has reportedly arrived for Harry Grant, Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Munster, with the Melbourne Storm setting today as deadline day for the star trio to accept their contract extensions.

It was reported last week that the Storm are prepared to spend up to $2.7 million per season to keep the trio, with Hughes and Grant on roughly $900,000 and Munster on $800,000 if they were to agree to their new deals from the club.

The Dolphins, among other clubs, are said to be ready to chase the trio with gusto if they don't re-sign, with all three able to officially negotiate and field offers from other clubs from November 1 this year, with all three off-contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Melbourne are already losing a swag of talent at the end of the 2022 season, with Felise Kaufusi, Jesse Bromwich and Kenneath Bromwich all going to the Dolphins. Brandon Smith will also join the Roosters.

The Storm also lost Nicho Hynes and Dale Finucane to the Cronulla Sharks ahead of this season, while Josh Addo-Carr has headed to the Canterbury Bulldogs for the new year.

The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio told SEN Radio though that while the deadline has arrived, all three players are yet to make a final call given they are yet to know who will coach, with Craig Bellamy still weighing up his options for 2023.

“It’s a big day for the Melbourne Storm,” Riccio said.

“For three players in particular – Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes – there is a deadline today to make a key decision on whether to extend their contracts with the club.

“(Munster’s agent) Braith Anasta talked about this at length on NRL 360 last night about he and Munster will be sitting down to sit with Storm chairman Matt Tripp to discuss his future.

“It’s interesting that in the backlight of this is the decision of Craig Bellamy. The three players don’t know whether Craig Bellamy is going to be at the club as head coach beyond this season.

“That’s a key question the players want to know. I just wonder if by the end of this day whether we have a finalisation of these three players, and if they know whether Craig Bellamy would go around again next year.

“It’s a huge day for the Melbourne Storm.”