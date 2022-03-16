The Melbourne Storm have confirmed they have kicked off negotiations with all of Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes.

The trio will all be free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1 this year for 2024, with the trio all off-contract at the Storm at the end of 2023.

Grant had a mutual option taken up by the Storm in November to lock him down for one further year, while Hughes has a player option for 2024 meaning he is free to leave at the end of 2023.

All three players have had plenty of speculation following them around over their next contract, with the Storm reportedly prepared to outlay a monster $8 million to lock down the stars long-term.

They could well struggle to hold onto them all however, with the Dolphins reportedly continuing to show interest in the players.

According to The Courier Mail, Jahrome Hughes' management are set to arrive in Melbourne on Thursday to begin negotiations. He wants a reported $900,000 per season to remain at the Melbourne until the end of 2028.

Munster, on the other hand, reportedly wants around $800,000 per season over another two years, while Grant could be worth a similar value to Hughes on a long-term deal.

Melbourne Storm chairman Matt Tripp told the publication that discussions have started, but that none of the trio have made up their minds.

“Yes, we’ve started some discussions,” Tripp told the publication.

“Absolutely I would love to keep them all, but none of them have made up their mind as yet.

“Two of the guys have said let’s just park it for the moment so we can focus on footy, so my preference is to let them find their feet and get used to the idea of sewing them up long-term.

“They (Munster, Grant and Hughes) are all different players and people in their own right but they are bloody good mates.

“I’d love to sign all of them. I’m good mates with the guys, we catch up regularly and play golf, they have been fantastic for this club.

“I’m hopeful (of retaining the trio), rather than bullish at this stage.”

On Fox Sports NRL 360, player manager and current co-host Braith Anasta said the noise around Grant suggests the star hooker wants to go back to Queensland.

“The noise is that Harry wants to go back to Queensland and the Dolphins are making a big play at him,” Anasta said.

“They’re making a big play at Hughes as well. It’s going to be hard for Melbourne.

“They’re also trying to sign the three of them right now before Bellamy’s decision has been made, so it’s a bit of a tough one for the players too considering they don’t know who the coach is going to be.”

That all comes amid a background of Craig Bellamy's coaching future being up in the air, with the Storm extending a deadline for him to make his mind up on whether he will continue next year.

Tripp said earlier this week that he "genuinely doesn't know" whether Bellamy will go on coaching in 2023, but Bellamy has all but confirmed he won't coach until his deal expires in 2026.

He signed a new five-year agreement with the Storm, however, could move to a backroom role at any point in the contract, and seemed to not rule out hanging up the clipboard immediately.

“No, probably not," Bellamy said Matty Johns face-to-face this week when quizzed over whether he could coach until 2026.

"I’ve got a decision to make soon, to be quite honest.

"If I do give up the full-time role, it gives the club plenty of time to get a replacement."

It also comes as the Storm prepares for a mass player exodus. Having already lost Josh Addo-Carr, Nicho Hynes and Dale Finucane this year, the Storm will lose Brandon Smith to the Sydney Roosters in 2023, as well as experienced forward trio Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi to the Dolphins.