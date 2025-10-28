International and State of Origin back-rower David Fifita is reportedly finalising his release from the Gold Coast Titans and is poised to ink a multi-year contract with another NRL club in the coming days.\n\nOne of the highest-paid players in the NRL, with an annual salary of around $1 million, Fifita has had glimpses of brilliance since signing and moving to the Gold Coast, but hasn't looked like the same player he was during his time at Red Hill with the Brisbane Broncos.\n\nFinding himself out of favour at the Titans, which saw him axed to the QLD Cup, reports have emerged for some time that he is being shopped around to rival clubs despite still being contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season and has continually been linked to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\n\nFollowing months of speculation surrounding his future, The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Fifita is set to ink a multi-year contract with the Rabbitohs and is in the final stages of negotiating a release from the Gold Coast Titans.\n\nCurrently on a salary of around $950,000, it is understood that the Titans may contribute as much as $500,000 toward his contract for next season.\n\nRELATED: Top FIVE potential landing spots for David Fifita\n\nThis comes just over 12 months after he backflipped on a four-year contract to join their rivals, the Sydney Roosters.\n\nA move to the Heffron-based side is set to create a domino effect, which will allow front-rower Davvy Moale to gain an early release to sign with the Manly Sea Eagles, having already signed with them for the 2027 NRL season.\n\n"We're talking with the Titans," Bennett told News Corp recently.\n\n"We're going through the normal process of what you do when you want to recruit a player.\n\n"But I am very keen to have him and I'm going through the process."