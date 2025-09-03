The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed they are in talks with the Gold Coast Titans regarding the signature of David Fifita.

Fifita is contracted to the Titans until at least the end of next year, but has constantly been linked with an exit from the club throughout the course of this year.

The Titans back-rower, who has previously played State of Origin for Queensland, spent a large chunk of the year out with an ankle problem, but was also out of the first-grade set-up at one point as he struggled to make his way into Des Hasler's struggling outfit.

Hasler has now been axed from the club and will be replaced by Josh Hannay, but the current Sharks' assistant likely won't have Fifita at his disposal, with the star second-rower instead set to land with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Multiple reports have suggested as much in recent weeks, and now South Sydney head coach Wayne Bennett has told News Corp that they are in talks with the Titans to facilitate the move.

“We're talking with the Titans,” Bennett said.

“We're going through the normal process of what you do when you want to recruit a player.

“But I am very keen to have him and I'm going through the process.”

The Titans were recently defiant over Fifita's future with the club, but it's now reported that the most likely outcome is a two-year deal for the edge forward to join the Rabbitohs from the start of 2026.

Fifita's move would see him join a club in need of extra forward power, but with plenty of potential to improve after an injury-ruined 2025 season meant they were no chance of cracking the top eight.

Bennett has long been a fan of Fifita, and the back-rower could well find his best under the veteran mentor at the club's Maroubra base.