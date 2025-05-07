This rugby league news cycle is perhaps the busiest I can ever remember.
I literally just hit submit on FIVE potential landing spots for Dom Young and now another star of the game has been reportedly told his future lies elsewhere.
Titans superstar David Fifita has been tapped on the shoulder and now looks to have played his last game on the Gold Coast.
This despite re-signing with the club just last year, on a huge and long-term deal.
There is probably a fair few stories yet to come out here but for now we'll just go with what we know; that Fifita is likely on his way out of the club.
Below are FIVE likely landing destinations for David Fifita:
5. Perth Bears
On pure talent, David Fifita is one of the game's best.
This is why there simply has to be more to the story than a form slump or wanting to play on the left side of the field.
Simply put, David Fifita, as good as he is, may struggle to attract a suitor. He's on huge money and unless he and the Titans can organise a termination, that contract will need to be honoured elsewhere.
The Perth Bears are looking to make a big splash early!
David Fifita being named as their marquee signing straight off the bat would be huge for the club and the NRL.
There's a very real chance that the other NRL clubs thumb their nose at taking on Fifita's monster contract and he is left to sit out the next 18 months.
Perth can sign him and hope he can land a short-term deal at another club to stay fit.
Fifita would surely realise, after burning bridges at a host of other clubs, that this is his final chance on huge money.
I know there are off-field distractions but you'd have to imagine that Perth would sign a player of Fifita's stature in a heartbeat!