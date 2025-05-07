This rugby league news cycle is perhaps the busiest I can ever remember.

I literally just hit submit on FIVE potential landing spots for Dom Young and now another star of the game has been reportedly told his future lies elsewhere.

Titans superstar David Fifita has been tapped on the shoulder and now looks to have played his last game on the Gold Coast.

This despite re-signing with the club just last year, on a huge and long-term deal.

There is probably a fair few stories yet to come out here but for now we'll just go with what we know; that Fifita is likely on his way out of the club.

Below are FIVE likely landing destinations for David Fifita:

