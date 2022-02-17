South Sydney Rabbitohs' star half Cody Walker has shut down any and all speculation that he could be set for a move to the Dolphins to finish his career in 2024.

Walker was heavily linked with a move to the Dolphins for 2023 - their inaugural season - before he signed a new one-year contract with the Rabbitohs on the first day of the negotiation period for players off-contract on November 1.

The extension was only a single year however, with the man who finished third in last year's Dally M race behind Tom Trbojevic and Nathan Cleary unable to shake the rumours of a link moving him to Queensland.

Playing under Wayne Bennett, he broke all sorts of records, making a staggering 33 try assists and 46 line break assists, and it's no secret how highly regarded he was by the master coach, who is busy creating his opening-season roster in Redcliffe.

However, talking to Channel 9 News, Walker said he won't move to Queensland and "loves the Rabbitohs."

“I don’t think it was ever an option,” Walker said.

“I’ve said very openly how much I love playing for the (Rabbitohs), I love the local community in South Sydney so I feel like it’s home for me.”

New coach Jason Demetriou has flagged that Walker's role won't change for 2022 despite the fact he is now the club's senior playmaker, taking over from Adam Reynolds, who has departed north to be part of the Brisbane Broncos rebuild.

Walker, despite being 32 years of age, has flagged that his career could continue for some time yet given he didn't debut until the age of 26, meaning his body has seen far less first-grade than any other players at his age.

He will likely partner Lachlan Ilias in a new-look Rabbitohs halves combination when the club launch their season on Friday, March 11 against the Brisbane Broncos, however, he will sit out the club's first trial this week against the North Queensland Cowboys, before likely playing next week against the St George Illawarra Dragons during the annual Charity Shield.