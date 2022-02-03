MUDGEE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: The Rabbitohs team pose with the Charity Shield after victory in the NRL Trial match, which is the Charity Shield match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Mudgee, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The NRL pre-season is approaching, and for the first time, every match between NRL clubs is set to be broadcast.

In what will prove to be unprecedented access for footy fans, the fortnight of trial action is set to see every match broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The NRL All Stars match will also be broadcast on Channel 9.

Headlined by the annual NRL All Stars match, the pre-season will also see the Charity Shield in Mudgee, Ashley Taylor playing against his former club, and a battle of the west as the Parramatta Eels face the Penrith Panthers.

Rugby league also returns to Sydney and Melbourne, while a double-header will be played on each of the Friday nights.

Every match and kick-off time has now been confirmed. Read on for the full list, as well as a club-by-club guide to when your team will be in action.

Full list of trials

All times AEDT.

Week 1
Saturday, February 12, 5pm: Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Brisbane Broncos at BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum (note, not broadcast)
Saturday, February 12, 8:10pm: Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta (note, also available on Channel 9).

Week 2
Friday, February 18, 6pm: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Friday, February 18, 8pm: Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Saturday, February 19, 4pm: Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors at Casey Fields, Cranbourne
Saturday, February 19, 6pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Barlow Park, Cairns
Saturday, February 19, 8pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
Sunday, February 20, 4pm: Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Sunday, February 20, 6pm: Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Monday, February 21, 7pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Week 3
Friday, February 25, 6pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
Friday, February 25, 8pm: Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
Saturday, February 26, 3pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe
Saturday, February 26, 5pm: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith
Saturday, February 26, 7pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee
Saturday, February 26, 9pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay
Sunday, February 27, 5:45pm: Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights at Mars Stadium, Ballarat
Monday, February 28, 7pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

List of trials by club

Brisbane Broncos
Week 1, Saturday, February 12, 5pm: vs Wynnum Manly Seagulls at BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 8pm: vs Gold Coast Titans at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 9pm: vs North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Canberra Raiders
Week 2, Friday, February 18, 6pm: vs Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Week 3, Friday, February 25, 6pm: vs Manly Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Canterbury Bulldogs
Week 2, Monday, February 21, 7pm: vs Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Week 3, Monday, February 28, 7pm: vs Cronulla Sharks at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Cronulla Sharks
Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 4pm: vs Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Week 3, Monday, February 28, 7pm: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Gold Coast Titans
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 8pm: vs Brisbane Broncos at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 3pm: vs New Zealand Warriors at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Manly Sea Eagles
Week 2, Friday, February 18, 8pm: vs Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Week 3, Friday, February 25, 6pm: vs Canberra Raiders at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Melbourne Storm
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 4pm: vs New Zealand Warriors at Casey Fields, Cranbourne
Week 3, Sunday, February 27, 5:45pm: vs Newcastle Knights at Mars Stadium, Ballarat

Newcastle Knights
Week 2, Monday, February 21, 7pm: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Week 3, Sunday, February 27, 5:45pm: vs Melbourne Storm at Mars Stadium, Ballarat

New Zealand Warriors
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 4pm: vs Melbourne Storm at Casey Fields, Cranbourne
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 3pm: vs Gold Coast Titans at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

North Queensland Cowboys
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 6pm: vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Barlow Park, Cairns
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 9pm: vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Parramatta Eels
Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 6pm: vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 5pm: vs Penrith Panthers at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Penrith Panthers
Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 4pm: vs Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 5pm: vs Parramatta Eels at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

South Sydney Rabbitohs
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 6pm: vs North Queensland Cowboys at Barlow Park, Cairns
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

St George Illawarra Dragons
Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 6pm: vs Parramatta Eels at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

Sydney Roosters
Week 2, Friday, February 18, 6pm: vs Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Week 3, Friday, February 25, 8pm: vs Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Wests Tigers
Week 2, Friday, February 18, 8pm: vs Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Week 3, Friday, February 25, 8pm: vs Sydney Roosters at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

