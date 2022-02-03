The NRL pre-season is approaching, and for the first time, every match between NRL clubs is set to be broadcast.

In what will prove to be unprecedented access for footy fans, the fortnight of trial action is set to see every match broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The NRL All Stars match will also be broadcast on Channel 9.

Headlined by the annual NRL All Stars match, the pre-season will also see the Charity Shield in Mudgee, Ashley Taylor playing against his former club, and a battle of the west as the Parramatta Eels face the Penrith Panthers.

Rugby league also returns to Sydney and Melbourne, while a double-header will be played on each of the Friday nights.

Every match and kick-off time has now been confirmed. Read on for the full list, as well as a club-by-club guide to when your team will be in action.

Full list of trials

All times AEDT.

Week 1

Saturday, February 12, 5pm: Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Brisbane Broncos at BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum (note, not broadcast)

Saturday, February 12, 8:10pm: Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta (note, also available on Channel 9).

Week 2

Friday, February 18, 6pm: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Friday, February 18, 8pm: Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Saturday, February 19, 4pm: Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors at Casey Fields, Cranbourne

Saturday, February 19, 6pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Barlow Park, Cairns

Saturday, February 19, 8pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday, February 20, 4pm: Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Sunday, February 20, 6pm: Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Monday, February 21, 7pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Week 3

Friday, February 25, 6pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Friday, February 25, 8pm: Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Saturday, February 26, 3pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Saturday, February 26, 5pm: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Saturday, February 26, 7pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

Saturday, February 26, 9pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Sunday, February 27, 5:45pm: Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights at Mars Stadium, Ballarat

Monday, February 28, 7pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

List of trials by club

Brisbane Broncos

Week 1, Saturday, February 12, 5pm: vs Wynnum Manly Seagulls at BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum

Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 8pm: vs Gold Coast Titans at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 9pm: vs North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Canberra Raiders

Week 2, Friday, February 18, 6pm: vs Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Week 3, Friday, February 25, 6pm: vs Manly Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Canterbury Bulldogs

Week 2, Monday, February 21, 7pm: vs Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Week 3, Monday, February 28, 7pm: vs Cronulla Sharks at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Cronulla Sharks

Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 4pm: vs Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Week 3, Monday, February 28, 7pm: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Gold Coast Titans

Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 8pm: vs Brisbane Broncos at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 3pm: vs New Zealand Warriors at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

Manly Sea Eagles

Week 2, Friday, February 18, 8pm: vs Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Week 3, Friday, February 25, 6pm: vs Canberra Raiders at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Melbourne Storm

Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 4pm: vs New Zealand Warriors at Casey Fields, Cranbourne

Week 3, Sunday, February 27, 5:45pm: vs Newcastle Knights at Mars Stadium, Ballarat

Newcastle Knights

Week 2, Monday, February 21, 7pm: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Week 3, Sunday, February 27, 5:45pm: vs Melbourne Storm at Mars Stadium, Ballarat

New Zealand Warriors

Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 4pm: vs Melbourne Storm at Casey Fields, Cranbourne

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 3pm: vs Gold Coast Titans at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe

North Queensland Cowboys

Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 6pm: vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Barlow Park, Cairns

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 9pm: vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Parramatta Eels

Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 6pm: vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 5pm: vs Penrith Panthers at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Penrith Panthers

Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 4pm: vs Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 5pm: vs Parramatta Eels at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 6pm: vs North Queensland Cowboys at Barlow Park, Cairns

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

St George Illawarra Dragons

Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 6pm: vs Parramatta Eels at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

Sydney Roosters

Week 2, Friday, February 18, 6pm: vs Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Week 3, Friday, February 25, 8pm: vs Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Wests Tigers

Week 2, Friday, February 18, 8pm: vs Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt

Week 3, Friday, February 25, 8pm: vs Sydney Roosters at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

