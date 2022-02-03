The NRL pre-season is approaching, and for the first time, every match between NRL clubs is set to be broadcast.
In what will prove to be unprecedented access for footy fans, the fortnight of trial action is set to see every match broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. The NRL All Stars match will also be broadcast on Channel 9.
Headlined by the annual NRL All Stars match, the pre-season will also see the Charity Shield in Mudgee, Ashley Taylor playing against his former club, and a battle of the west as the Parramatta Eels face the Penrith Panthers.
Rugby league also returns to Sydney and Melbourne, while a double-header will be played on each of the Friday nights.
Every match and kick-off time has now been confirmed. Read on for the full list, as well as a club-by-club guide to when your team will be in action.
Latest updates
- February 3: Fox Sports have confirmed they will broadcast every NRL trial.
- January 12: The NRL have locked in numerous match kick-off times.
- December 20: The Penrith Panthers have confirmed a battle of the west among their pre-season trials.
- December 16: The Brisbane Broncos have become the first club to confirm they will play three pre-season trials.
- December 15: Rabbitohs and Cowboys lock in Cairns trial, Storm confirm Ballarat bout with Knights.
- December 8: The Raiders, Roosters, Tigers and Sea Eagles have confirmed a pair of trial double-headers.
- December 6: Bulldogs' director of football Phil Gould has tweeted that the Bulldogs will play the Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks in their two trial matches.
- November 30: Pre-season will start with the annual NRL All Stars match between the Indigenous All Stars and Maori All Stars on Saturday, February 12 at CommBank Stadium.
- November 8: The Charity Shield has been confirmed and will be played in Mudgee once again between the Dragons and Rabbitohs.
Full list of trials
All times AEDT.
Week 1
Saturday, February 12, 5pm: Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Brisbane Broncos at BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum (note, not broadcast)
Saturday, February 12, 8:10pm: Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta (note, also available on Channel 9).
Week 2
Friday, February 18, 6pm: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Friday, February 18, 8pm: Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Saturday, February 19, 4pm: Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors at Casey Fields, Cranbourne
Saturday, February 19, 6pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Barlow Park, Cairns
Saturday, February 19, 8pm: Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
Sunday, February 20, 4pm: Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Sunday, February 20, 6pm: Parramatta Eels vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Monday, February 21, 7pm: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Week 3
Friday, February 25, 6pm: Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
Friday, February 25, 8pm: Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
Saturday, February 26, 3pm: New Zealand Warriors vs Gold Coast Titans at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe
Saturday, February 26, 5pm: Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith
Saturday, February 26, 7pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee
Saturday, February 26, 9pm: North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay
Sunday, February 27, 5:45pm: Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knights at Mars Stadium, Ballarat
Monday, February 28, 7pm: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla
List of trials by club
Brisbane Broncos
Week 1, Saturday, February 12, 5pm: vs Wynnum Manly Seagulls at BMD Kougari Oval, Wynnum
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 8pm: vs Gold Coast Titans at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 9pm: vs North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay
Canberra Raiders
Week 2, Friday, February 18, 6pm: vs Sydney Roosters at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Week 3, Friday, February 25, 6pm: vs Manly Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
Canterbury Bulldogs
Week 2, Monday, February 21, 7pm: vs Newcastle Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Week 3, Monday, February 28, 7pm: vs Cronulla Sharks at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla
Cronulla Sharks
Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 4pm: vs Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Week 3, Monday, February 28, 7pm: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla
Gold Coast Titans
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 8pm: vs Brisbane Broncos at CBus Super Stadium, Gold Coast
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 3pm: vs New Zealand Warriors at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe
Manly Sea Eagles
Week 2, Friday, February 18, 8pm: vs Wests Tigers at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Week 3, Friday, February 25, 6pm: vs Canberra Raiders at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
Melbourne Storm
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 4pm: vs New Zealand Warriors at Casey Fields, Cranbourne
Week 3, Sunday, February 27, 5:45pm: vs Newcastle Knights at Mars Stadium, Ballarat
Newcastle Knights
Week 2, Monday, February 21, 7pm: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Week 3, Sunday, February 27, 5:45pm: vs Melbourne Storm at Mars Stadium, Ballarat
New Zealand Warriors
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 4pm: vs Melbourne Storm at Casey Fields, Cranbourne
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 3pm: vs Gold Coast Titans at Moreton Daily Stadium, Redcliffe
North Queensland Cowboys
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 6pm: vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Barlow Park, Cairns
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 9pm: vs Brisbane Broncos at BB Print Stadium, Mackay
Parramatta Eels
Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 6pm: vs St George Illawarra Dragons at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 5pm: vs Penrith Panthers at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith
Penrith Panthers
Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 4pm: vs Cronulla Sharks at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 5pm: vs Parramatta Eels at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Week 2, Saturday, February 19, 6pm: vs North Queensland Cowboys at Barlow Park, Cairns
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee
St George Illawarra Dragons
Week 2, Sunday, February 20, 6pm: vs Parramatta Eels at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee
Sydney Roosters
Week 2, Friday, February 18, 6pm: vs Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Week 3, Friday, February 25, 8pm: vs Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
Wests Tigers
Week 2, Friday, February 18, 8pm: vs Manly Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval, Leichhardt
Week 3, Friday, February 25, 8pm: vs Sydney Roosters at Central Coast Stadium, Gosford
All times AEDT.