The Sydney Roosters, Canberra Raiders, Manly Sea Eagles and Wests Tigers have confirmed they will play a pair of double-headers during the NRL pre-season.

In an announcement which will help the game return to New South Wales, games will be held at Leichhardt Oval on Friday, February 18, and on the Central Coast on Friday, February 25.

In the first instalment, the Roosters will play the Raiders and the Sea Eagles will take on the Tigers, before the Sea Eagles clash with the Raiders and the Roosters will face the Tigers a week later.

RELATED: Every trial match as its announced

Some could claim it an intriguing call to have the Raiders involved in the double-headers away from home, given the Australian Capital Territory and the Green Machine's fan base missed out on home games in the same way all New South Wales clubs did during 2022.

For fans, it will be the first chance to look at new and returning stars, with the Raiders welcoming Jamal Fogarty, the Tigers adding Tyrone Peachey and Super League duo Oliver Gildart and Jackson Hastings, and the Roosters having Luke Keary and Lindsay Collins back from injury.

The Tigers and Raiders both missed the top eight in 2021 and will be desperate to start 2022 with a turnaround in fortunes, while the injury-ravaged Roosters will be simply hoping to get through the two games without incident.