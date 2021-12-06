Indigenous All-Stars v New Zealand Maori All-Stars
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 22: Latrell Mitchell of the Indigenous All-Stars performs an Indigenous dance during the NRL match between the Indigenous All-Stars and the New Zealand Maori Kiwis All-Stars at Cbus Super Stadium on February 22, 2020 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The NRL pre-season is approaching, and for the first time, every match is set to be broadcast.

In what will prove to be unprecedented access for footy fans, the fortnight of trial action will is set to see every match broadcast on Fox Sports.

It has been reported that trials will be held between Thursday and Monday of each week, with up to five games to be played back-to-back on one of the Saturdays.

Details are still being worked out, however, some information is beginning to be announced and Zero Tackle will update it all here as it's announced, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Latest updates

Full list of trials

Week 1
Saturday, February 12, 8:10pm: Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Week 2
Monday, February 21, TBC: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights at TBC

Week 3
Saturday, February 26, 7pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee
Monday, February 28, TBC: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

List of trials by club

Brisbane Broncos
No trials scheduled yet.

Canberra Raiders
No trials scheduled yet.

Canterbury Bulldogs
Week 2, Monday, February 21, TBC: vs Newcastle Knights at TBC
Week 3, Monday, February 28, TBC: vs Cronulla Sharks at PointsBet Stadium, Cronull

Cronulla Sharks
Week 3, Monday, February 28, TBC: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Gold Coast Titans
No trials scheduled yet.

Manly Sea Eagles
No trials scheduled yet.

Melbourne Storm
No trials scheduled yet.

Newcastle Knights
Week 2, Monday, February 21, TBC: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at TBC

New Zealand Warriors
No trials scheduled yet.

North Queensland Cowboys
No trials scheduled yet.

Parramatta Eels
No trials scheduled yet.

Penrith Panthers
No trials scheduled yet.

South Sydney Rabbitohs
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

St George Illawarra Dragons
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

Sydney Roosters
No trials scheduled yet.

Wests Tigers
No trials scheduled yet.

 