The NRL pre-season is approaching, and for the first time, every match is set to be broadcast.
In what will prove to be unprecedented access for footy fans, the fortnight of trial action will is set to see every match broadcast on Fox Sports.
It has been reported that trials will be held between Thursday and Monday of each week, with up to five games to be played back-to-back on one of the Saturdays.
Details are still being worked out, however, some information is beginning to be announced and Zero Tackle will update it all here as it's announced, so be sure to bookmark this page.
Latest updates
- December 6: Bulldogs' director of football Phil Gould has tweeted that the Bulldogs will play the Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks in their two trial matches.
- November 30: Pre-season will start with the annual NRL All Stars match between the Indigenous All Stars and Maori All Stars on Saturday, February 12 at CommBank Stadium.
- November 8: The Charity Shield has been confirmed and will be played in Mudgee once again between the Dragons and Rabbitohs.
Full list of trials
Week 1
Saturday, February 12, 8:10pm: Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta
Week 2
Monday, February 21, TBC: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights at TBC
Week 3
Saturday, February 26, 7pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee
Monday, February 28, TBC: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla
List of trials by club
Brisbane Broncos
No trials scheduled yet.
Canberra Raiders
No trials scheduled yet.
Canterbury Bulldogs
Week 2, Monday, February 21, TBC: vs Newcastle Knights at TBC
Week 3, Monday, February 28, TBC: vs Cronulla Sharks at PointsBet Stadium, Cronull
Cronulla Sharks
Week 3, Monday, February 28, TBC: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla
Gold Coast Titans
No trials scheduled yet.
Manly Sea Eagles
No trials scheduled yet.
Melbourne Storm
No trials scheduled yet.
Newcastle Knights
Week 2, Monday, February 21, TBC: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at TBC
New Zealand Warriors
No trials scheduled yet.
North Queensland Cowboys
No trials scheduled yet.
Parramatta Eels
No trials scheduled yet.
Penrith Panthers
No trials scheduled yet.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee
St George Illawarra Dragons
Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee
Sydney Roosters
No trials scheduled yet.
Wests Tigers
No trials scheduled yet.