The NRL pre-season is approaching, and for the first time, every match is set to be broadcast.

In what will prove to be unprecedented access for footy fans, the fortnight of trial action will is set to see every match broadcast on Fox Sports.

It has been reported that trials will be held between Thursday and Monday of each week, with up to five games to be played back-to-back on one of the Saturdays.

Details are still being worked out, however, some information is beginning to be announced and Zero Tackle will update it all here as it's announced, so be sure to bookmark this page.

Latest updates

December 6: Bulldogs' director of football Phil Gould has tweeted that the Bulldogs will play the Newcastle Knights and Cronulla Sharks in their two trial matches.

Pre-season will start with the annual NRL All Stars match between the Indigenous All Stars and Maori All Stars on Saturday, February 12 at CommBank Stadium. November 8: The Charity Shield has been confirmed and will be played in Mudgee once again between the Dragons and Rabbitohs.

Full list of trials

Week 1

Saturday, February 12, 8:10pm: Indigenous All Stars vs Maori All Stars at CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Week 2

Monday, February 21, TBC: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights at TBC

Week 3

Saturday, February 26, 7pm: South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

Monday, February 28, TBC: Cronulla Sharks vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

List of trials by club

Brisbane Broncos

No trials scheduled yet.

Canberra Raiders

No trials scheduled yet.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Week 2, Monday, February 21, TBC: vs Newcastle Knights at TBC

Week 3, Monday, February 28, TBC: vs Cronulla Sharks at PointsBet Stadium, Cronull

Cronulla Sharks

Week 3, Monday, February 28, TBC: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Gold Coast Titans

No trials scheduled yet.

Manly Sea Eagles

No trials scheduled yet.

Melbourne Storm

No trials scheduled yet.

Newcastle Knights

Week 2, Monday, February 21, TBC: vs Canterbury Bulldogs at TBC

New Zealand Warriors

No trials scheduled yet.

North Queensland Cowboys

No trials scheduled yet.

Parramatta Eels

No trials scheduled yet.

Penrith Panthers

No trials scheduled yet.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

St George Illawarra Dragons

Week 3, Saturday, February 26, 7pm: vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Glen Willow Stadium, Mudgee

Sydney Roosters

No trials scheduled yet.

Wests Tigers

No trials scheduled yet.