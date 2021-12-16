The Brisbane Broncos have become the first club to confirm that they will play three pre-season fixtures.

While they will play both Queensland-based NRL clubs in the second and third week of official trial action, they will also take on Queensland Cup side the Wynnum Manly Seagulls on the same day as the NRL All Stars match at Kougari Oval.

The Broncos regularly play three matches during the pre-season, one more than the majority of clubs, with their lengthy list of youngsters and train and trial contracts getting to play in the opener and pushing for spots across the next two weeks.

Following the game against the Seagulls - when any of their All Star players won't be available - they will travel twice.

On Saturday, February 19, the Broncos will travel south to the Gold Coast to play the Gold Coast Titans, while the club have also been revealed as the club who will take on the North Queensland Cowboys in their second trial.

The Cowboys yesterday announced their first trial to play against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Cairns, with a match against an unnamed opponent in Mackay the following week.

That is now confirmed to be the Broncos.

The matches against the Titans and Cowboys will kick-off at 7pm and 8pm local time respectively, while the match against the Seagulls will get underway at 4pm.