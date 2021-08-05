With a star-studded 2023 out-of-contract crop, the discussion is already taking place over who each club should try and target.

Canberra legend Gary Belcher believes that one of those off-contract players who should be at the top of his old side's list.

Joseph Manu has been garnering plenty of interest around the league, but Belcher thinks he is best suited for the Raiders.

“They (Canberra) are pretty strong up front, and in the hooking role they’re very good,” Belcher said on SEN's Sportsday.

“They could use with some backup or another halfback, but there isn’t a load of those coming onto the market, I believe Dylan Brown is a five-eighth."

When discussing the remainder of the available crop, Belcher was unable to see how they would mesh with Ricky Stuart's current squad.

“Could they fit Munster and Jack Wighton into the same team? That’s very debatable," he said.

“They’ve already got some very good fullbacks when you look at (Charnze) Nicoll-Klokstad, Bailey Simonsson and young Xavier Savage coming through there."

But unlike many of the other options, Manu would fit perfectly with their current list.

“It’s probably going to be an outside back like Joey Manu. He’s going great at the moment.”

Belcher is aware of the interest and price tag of Manu. He offered his ideal backup plan in case the club is unable to attract the centre.

“I also think every single club would find a role for Brandon Smith,” Belcher said.

“I know he wants to play mostly hooker, but he’s a winner in the middle of the field.

“He’s defensively outstanding too. He’d be very high on my list after Joey Manu.”

The Kiwi-born back might be a great fit for the Raiders, but they will have plenty of competition for his services.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the New Zealand Warriors will make a play for the 25-year old in an attempt to lure him back home.

The versatile centre has also been linked to NZ rugby. This move would allow Manu to fulfil his childhood dream of playing for the All Blacks.

The Sydney Roosters are reportedly hopeful of being able to resign their star, but are facing an uphill battle. With a potential bidding war, the 25-year-old is expected to make upwards of a million dollars - a figure that would be difficult for the Roosters to fit into their current salary.

Manu has expressed a desire to play fullback but currently finds himself behind James Tedesco for the foreseeable future.

A change of clubs would allow Manu to play in his preferred position. It would also provide him with the opportunity to be the next million-dollar player for the NRL.

Under the current NRL rules, players contracted until 2022 aren't allowed to talk with rival clubs until November 1 of this year.

The current list of out of contract players is headlined by Brandon Smith, Latrell Mitchell, Clint Gutherson and Cameron Munster. With a star-studded crop, it appears the league is in for a busy offseason.