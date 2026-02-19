The Canterbury Bulldogs have refused to name their touring party for Las Vegas, but at least have some clarity on Matt Burton's status.

The Bulldogs fly out on Thursday evening for Las Vegas, where they will play their first game of the season against the St George Illawarra Dragons next Sunday (Australian time).

While the Dragons, as well as the Knights and Cowboys, have all named touring squads, the Bulldogs, who are paying for extra players to head around the world, have refused to do so.

Zero Tackle understands no indication of the Bulldogs squad or team will be available before 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday afternoon.

While it was originally floated that the club were sending 24 players, it is now believed they are sending 26 players.

The refusal to name a squad comes with Cameron Ciraldo telling News Corp from the airport that Matt Burton is likely to play.

“Scans came back all clear and he trained really well during the week. He's looking very healthy now,” Ciraldo said.

“He's ready to go. He trained really well with us yesterday and there were no implications or anything like that so he'll be right to go.

“(There are no risks based) on the way he trained yesterday. I just think it was a bit of a scare for him. It can be quite stressful leading up to Vegas and you feel something little and you can probably make it in your head a bit bigger than what it is.

“He trained with no restrictions yesterday.”

Burton, who tweaked his hamstring during the Bulldogs' 28-0 win over the Knights on Saturday in the NRL pre-season challenge, will likely partner Lachlan Galvin in the halves.

The backs will be as expected during the pre-season, while the absence of Leo Thompson who is missing with a calf tear for at least the first two months of the season, will likely mean Josh Curran starts at prop, with Daniel Suluka-Fifita and Samuel Hughes - who was one of six players announced as part of the travelling squad in a social media video posted by the Bulldogs earlier this week - fighting for a bench role.

Hughes was joined by Jonathon Sua, AJ Jones, Jed Reardon, Cooper Toy and Taye Cochrane as players who impressed during the pre-season now afforded the chance to travel to Las Vegas.

The rest of the side just about picks itself for the Bulldogs, with Bailey Hayward starting life at dummy half, Viliame Kikau and Jacob Preston playing prominent roles, and the likes of Kurt Mann, Sitili Tupouniua and Harry Hayes all likely guaranteed spots on the bench.

The Bulldogs do have other injury concerns, with both Marcelo Montoya and Jacob Kiraz no guarantee of lining up in Las Vegas.

Bulldogs likely squad for Las Vegas

1. Connor Tracey

2. Marcelo Montoya

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Bronson Xerri

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Matt Burton

7. Lachlan Galvin

8. Max King

9. Bailey Hayward

10. Josh Curran

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Jacob Preston

13. Jaeman Salmon

14. Kurt Mann

15. Sitili Tupouniua

16. Harry Hayes

17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

18. Sean O'Sullivan

19. Lipoi Hopoi

20. Enari Tuala

21. Samuel Hughes

22. Jonathon Sua

23. AJ Jones

24. Jed Reardon

25. Cooper Toy

26. Taye Cochrane