The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed their travelling squad to head to Las Vegas, where they will clash with the Newcastle Knights.

The NRL season opener, to again be played at Allegiant Stadium, will see the Cowboys head in without a suspended Zac Laybutt.

There are a few other surprises in the squad, with all the expected names featuring.

Tom Chester has recovered from his pre-season injury and will be fit to potentially replace Laybutt, although Todd Payten has a major selection call to make regarding Jaxon Purdue as to whether he plays in the halves or the centres.

Either Purdue or Jake Clifford will partner Queensland Origin player Tom Dearden, with Purdue shifting to the centres if he isn't picked in the halves.

Elsewhere, Braidon Burns is expected to win a spot on the wing, while Reed Mahoney will start at dummy half, but could be backed up by Soni Luke, who will also make the trip.

Matt Lodge will also make the trip, while youngster Liam Sutton could be in line for a debut.

The Cowboys will fly out of Australia on Friday afternoon, giving them a week in Las Vegas to acclimatise before they kick off the season at 1:15 pmThe (AEDT) on Sunday, March 1.

Cowboys squad to play in Las Vegas against the Newcastle Knights

John Bateman

Braidon Burns

Tom Chester

Jake Clifford

Reuben Cotter

Tom Dearden

Robert Derby

Scott Drinkwater

Harrison Edwards

Coen Hess

Matthew Lodge

Soni Luke

Heilum Luki

Reed Mahoney

Sam McIntyre

Thomas Mikaele

Griffin Neame

Kai O'Donnell

Jaxon Purdue

Liam Sutton

Jason Taumalolo

Murray Taulagi