The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed their travelling squad to head to Las Vegas, where they will clash with the Newcastle Knights.
The NRL season opener, to again be played at Allegiant Stadium, will see the Cowboys head in without a suspended Zac Laybutt.
There are a few other surprises in the squad, with all the expected names featuring.
Tom Chester has recovered from his pre-season injury and will be fit to potentially replace Laybutt, although Todd Payten has a major selection call to make regarding Jaxon Purdue as to whether he plays in the halves or the centres.
Either Purdue or Jake Clifford will partner Queensland Origin player Tom Dearden, with Purdue shifting to the centres if he isn't picked in the halves.
Elsewhere, Braidon Burns is expected to win a spot on the wing, while Reed Mahoney will start at dummy half, but could be backed up by Soni Luke, who will also make the trip.
Matt Lodge will also make the trip, while youngster Liam Sutton could be in line for a debut.
The Cowboys will fly out of Australia on Friday afternoon, giving them a week in Las Vegas to acclimatise before they kick off the season at 1:15 pmThe (AEDT) on Sunday, March 1.
Cowboys squad to play in Las Vegas against the Newcastle Knights
John Bateman
Braidon Burns
Tom Chester
Jake Clifford
Reuben Cotter
Tom Dearden
Robert Derby
Scott Drinkwater
Harrison Edwards
Coen Hess
Matthew Lodge
Soni Luke
Heilum Luki
Reed Mahoney
Sam McIntyre
Thomas Mikaele
Griffin Neame
Kai O'Donnell
Jaxon Purdue
Liam Sutton
Jason Taumalolo
Murray Taulagi
