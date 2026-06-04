The Queensland Maroons coughed up a 14-point lead during the final 20 minutes of the State of Origin series opener in Sydney with 12 men on the park, and now have to find a way to save their chance at the shield as the series moves to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

That is, undoubtedly, going to leave question marks over the side heading into the must-win Game 2.

Patrick Carrigan and Gehamat Shibasaki are out injured and need to be replaced, but after a solid start, you could argue the Maroons actually didn't look all that good from about the 20th minute onwards.

If the Maroons do find a way to bounce back in Melbourne, they will take all the confidence into a home decider in Brisbane, but it's all eyes to the MCG.

Here is the team Queensland should run out with.

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Ponga might have been sent off, but had a strong first hour. Some will argue he should be dropped, but he was safe enough at the back, attacked well and was heavily involved. The send off was a moment of madness, but doesn't change the fact Billy Slater had him as Queensland's best fullback prior to Game 1.

2. Selwyn Cobbo (The Dolphins)

Cobbo was among the Maroons' best in Game 1, and absolutely deserves to retain his spot for Game 2, even if other wings were going to be available. He was strong in defence and worked as hard as anyone in attack, doing plenty of tough stuff for the side from north of the Tweed.

3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

Robert Toia is going to play a lot of State of Origin matches in his career. A consistent performer, his selection last year was a surprise, but it wasn't this year. Defends well, has good vision and makes very few mistakes at either end of the park.

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4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

When it comes to the Hammer, the only real question is, what position will he play for Queensland? He is a walk-up starter somewhere if he is fit. At the moment, his best fit will be in the centres as it was for the series opener in Sydney.

5. Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

The Titans winger was a surprise debutant for Game 1, but handled himself just fine. The return of Murray Taulagi from a concussion this weekend creates a question mark, but under a fitness and contract cloud, Fifita should keep his spot. Whether that's the case for Game 3 if Xavier Coates is back on the park remains to be seen.

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Munster was certainly under a microscope heading into the series. The five-eighth's form at the Storm was a real struggle, but he had some good games in the weeks leading up to the series, and the Queensland captain led from the front during the opener.

7. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

The Roosters halfback had a solid start to his Origin career. Struggled a bit at the back-end of the game, but held his own in defence and was involved in everything good early on as the Maroons got out to a fast start. He will be picked again.

8. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Reuben Cotter has become almost exclusively a second-rower at Origin level, but with Patrick Carrigan out, their clear depth point now is on the edge. That should move Cotter into the middle, and he should be starting. Thomas Flegler's impact is far better served coming off the pine.

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Grant was always going to play the full 80 minutes in Game 1 if he could, and that's how it played out. The same plan will be in place for Game 2. He is the best dummy half in the game and critical for Queensland's chances.

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Fa'asuamaleaui had a mixed start to the year at the Titans, but turned it around coming into Origin and didn't put a foot wrong during the series opener. Will be picked to start again for the Maroons.

11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (The Dolphins)

How Finefeuiaki was overlooked for Game 1 is absolutely beyond most. The in-form second-rower sat as 20th man for Queensland, but with Cotter shuffling into the middle and Carrigan out, he should come straight into the starting side.

12. Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors)

Capewell was excellent for an hour in the second-row during the series-opener. He may have struggled in the centres, but that wasn't why he was picked. He brings experience, hard work ethic and plenty of ability. Will be picked again.

13. Max Plath (The Dolphins)

Plath may have surprised being in the starting side rather than on the bench, but he looked as if he was starting what will be a long State of Origin career. The sort of player Queensland love to pick, he also stands at the back-up dummy half if Grant runs into any issues.

14. Heilum Luki (North Queensland Cowboys)

Why Briton Nikora was picked for Origin 1 was beyond most. He wasn't awful, but he certainly didn't do anything to be picked again. Heilum Luki is one of the best ball-runners in the competition, handles his business in defence and should be an easy selection.

15. Thomas Flegler (The Dolphins)

Flegler started in Game 1, but as mentioned above, his impact and aggression are far better served from Queensland's bench. He is the kind of player who can change the momentum with a big run or big hit.

16. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Speaking of aggression, Lindsay Collins is a permanent fixture on Queensland's bench and won't be going anywhere for Game 2. Will have a huge role to play on either side of halftime.

17. Tom Gilbert (The Dolphins)

What the Maroons clearly need is a heat-seeking aggressive missile to chase down and stop Cameron Murray at both ends of the park. Gilbert is that exact sort of player. His minutes are limited at the Dolphins, but give him one job and he will do it. He certainly brings more than Trent Loiero, who either needs to start or not play.

18. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

By his own admission, Walsh's form hasn't been good enough to be picked for State of Origin, but he is the type of player who could cause all sorts of damage off the bench late in the second half if things don't go to plan. He also provides cover in that Kalyn Ponga could certainly shuffle to other positions if need be. Gehamat Shibasaki is out, and this seems a no-brainer.

19. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

Didn't get onto the field in Game 1, and has since been axed from the starting halves at club level by coach Michael Maguire, but it's hard to see Billy Slater changing his plan around for Mam.

The team for Game 2

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Robert Toia

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Jojo Fifita

6. Cameron Munster

7. Sam Walker

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Max Plath

14. Heilum Luki

15. Thomas Flegler

16. Lindsay Collins

17. Tom Gilbert

18. Reece Walsh

19. Ezra Mam