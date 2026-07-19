Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic has left the field against the Gold Coast Titans after sustaining a hamstring injury.

In distress midway through the first half, Trbojevic's right hamstring became worrisome and has gone straight up the tunnel.

He was seen with both hands covering his face on the Fox Sports broadcast.

At the 22nd minute mark, Tom Trbojevic was moving without the ball and failed to catch a pass from Joey Walsh.

It is a huge blow for Manly given the start to their season and the turnaround they have made.

Before this match, he had suffered eight hamstring injuries that had cost him 33 weeks on the sidelines away from the game.

This becomes the fifth right hamstring injury of his career.

The fullback suffered a moderate hamstring tear on his left against the Cowboys in April and missed several weeks.

Loading matchup…

Manly sits 9th on the NRL ladder as they aim to make the finals under new head coach Kieran Foran.

He'll undergo scans and has been ruled out for the remainder of the match.

The Manly Sea Eagles are hopeful it is only a minor strain at this stage.

Even a minor issue would likely see a multi-week recovery for the 29-year-old.