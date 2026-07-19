The Broncos have made plans regarding the future of Michael Maguire.

Last season, Maguire began his first season as the Broncos' head coach on a three-year deal and led the club to their first premiership in 19 years, last winning the competition in 2006.

One season later, the club broke an eight-game losing streak, upsetting the Penrith Panthers and can't avoid continuing to lose or they will be eliminated from finals contention.

The Courier Mail reported that the Broncos are planning to extend Michael Maguire as their coach, keeping him past the 2027 season, when his three-year deal currently ends.

This is significant as there has been growing speculation around his future. Maguire has also faced constant criticism since taking on the job.

During the Origin period, whispers grew that Billy Slater would replace Michael Maguire after the 2027 season.

Talks between the club and Maguire are expected to begin soon, eliminating any doubt that the club wouldn't re-sign him.

Broncos chairman Karl Morris is optimistic that Maguire is the ideal coach for the club.

Loading matchup…

"I certainly see that (Maguire can be our long-term coach)," he said.

"We won a grand final last year.

"The season hasn't gone as hoped due to the horrific injury toll the Broncos have had, but we think 'Madge' is the coach to deliver us our next premiership.

"It's about winning games, and we think he is the best coach for the Broncos."

What has stood out to the Broncos is how he has faced the noise and adversity, including significant injuries to his players during this season.

"Everyone that comes to the Broncos from other clubs is surprised by what it's like," Morris explained.

"We are a one-team town.

"There are lots of clubs in Sydney, and you can think you're the centre of the universe, but when you come to Brisbane it's a lot more intense, and he has adapted to that extremely well."