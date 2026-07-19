The NRL Match Review Committee has been busy during Round 20, with eight players from four clubs facing charges after Saturday night.

The Wests Tigers are the biggest losers from Saturday night, with four players facing fines or suspension.

Canberra Raiders dummy-half Owen Pattie was charged with a Dangerous Contact Grade 2 in the 20th minute of the match involving Keaon Koloamatangi.

Despite it being his first offence, he will face a one-match suspension if he takes the early guilty plea, two if he challenges and loses at a panel hearing.

Ethan Strange was cited for a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Campbell Graham in the 32nd minute of the match. It's a first offence, carrying a $1,000 fine with an early plea of $1,500 if contested and found guilty.

David Fifita, in the same match, faces a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge for an incident involving Hudson Young in the 41st minute.

Like Owen Pattie, it's a first offence with a one-match ban if he takes the early guilty plea, rising to two matches if guilty.

Heamasi Makasini from the Wests Tigers was charged with a Grade 1 on Connor Tracey in the 13th minute.

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It is a first offence, and he will receive a $1,000 fine with an early plea or $1,500 if guilty at the panel.

Enari Tuala from the Bulldogs picked up a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle charge on Jahream Bula in the 40th minute.

Despite being a first offence, Tuala is not eligible for the standard three-year discount and is fined $750 with an early plea or $1,000 guilty at a hearing.

Adam Doueihi was cited for a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle on Harry Hayes in the 54th minute.

He has been handed a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or two matches if he loses the challenge at a panel hearing.

Latu Fainu (Tigers) faces the most serious charge of the round.

He was served a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact on Leo Thompson in the 64th minute.

The utility tackled low at Thompson's legs and flipped him over, despite never having grabbed or lifted the front rower in the tackle.

Latu can serve a two-match ban with an early guilty plea, which can jump to three matches if he contests the charge and is found guilty.

"We're so paranoid about hitting players in the head now," Andrew Johns said on Nine's Sunday Footy Show.

"It looks awkward, he goes low and makes the tackle low, and unfortunately, Leo Thompson gets in a bit of a dangerous position.

"What's he done wrong? He's done nothing wrong … you can't take accidents out of the game."

Alex Twal is the last player on this list. He was charged with Grade 1 Contrary Conduct on Jaeman Salmon in the 70th minute.

This is his second offence, resulting in a heavier fine of $1,800 for an early plea or $2,500 if found guilty at a panel hearing.

No one from the Warriors vs Dragons game was charged.