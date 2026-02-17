The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed their 22-man squad to travel to Las Vegas, with no major shocks outside of the selection of Blake Lawrie.

Lawrie had fallen out of favour with Flanagan during 2025, and it appeared as if he may be heading into his last season with the club; however, his trip to Las Vegas could see him earn a recall.

His selection comes ahead of young forward Loko Pasifiki Tonga, who has been left out.

The Dragons have also selected Tyrell Sloan as part of the squad, although that was more anticipated, with Sloan, Christian Tuipulotu, David Fale, Setu Tu and Mathew Feagai all travelling in pursuit of the wing spots.

Valentine Holmes and Moses Suli are guaranteed to play in the centres unless injury strikes.

Daniel Atkinson and Kyle Flanagan have both been included, with Lyhkan King-Togia also travelling, while the middle forwards are led by recruit Josh Kerr, experienced players in Hame Sele and Emre Guler, and young players the Couchman brothers and Hamish Stewart, as well as the surprise selection of Lawrie.

Jaydn Su'A, Luciano Leilua and Jacob Halangahu have all been picked as options in the second row.

The Dragons will clash with the Bulldogs in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 1 (AEDT), with kick-off set for 3:30pm.

Dragons squad to play Bulldogs in Las Vegas

Daniel Atkinson

Damien Cook (c)

Ryan Couchman

Toby Couchman

David Fale

Mathew Feagai

Kyle Flanagan

Emre Guler

Clint Gutherson (c)

Jacob Halangahu

Valentine Holmes

Josh Kerr

Lyhkan King-Togia

Blake Lawrie

Luciano Leilua

Hame Sele

Tyrell Sloan

Hamish Stewart

Jaydn Su'A

Moses Suli

Setu Tu

Christian Tuipulotu