With the State of Origin period upon us and injuries wreaking havoc, NRL teams will have to turn to their reserve grade and deeper parts of their squads over the coming weeks.

Round 13 of the NSW Cup and Round 11 of the QLD Cup saw their fair share of surprises and talking points with direct NRL implications that could have a major impact on your team in the coming weeks.

Luke Metcalf's rusty return for Warriors

After sitting on the sidelines since early April, Luke Metcalf made his return in the NSW Cup at Parker Street Reserve.

It was a rusty comeback for Metcalf, who showed his skills as a ball-player with three linebreak assists and consistent support play to help bring the Warriors back from a 30-0 gap.

Meanwhile, his defence left a lot to be desired with a 50% tackle efficiency from seven made tackles and six misses. Also, it felt like he was trying to do too much, too soon and push his way back into the NRL side.

With the Warriors on the bye in both competitions this weekend, Metcalf's push for consistent football seems to be deserting him, but he will have to continue to bide his time in Cup for the time being.

The Lachlan Ilias problem

The ticking clock on an NRL career is always one that differs from player to player, but the witching hour is fast approaching for Lachlan Ilias.

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After coming through as a promising junior at South Sydney, he was appointed as the “Adam Reynolds successor” by then-coach Jason Demetriou.

His NRL journey has been rocky, having been dropped by the three clubs he has been at so far, and his confidence was clearly impacted by the horror leg injury he sustained in the NSW Cup in 2024.

However, this competition is the proving ground to make a statement to return to the NRL. In the QLD Cup so far, the confidence he looked to have regained while playing in the NSW-equivalent competition last year has appeared to be shot.

While he runs the ball efficiently and tackles well. His overall game management as an out-and-out half continues to desert him, and it did so in Ipswich's upset loss to the lowly Western Clydesdales.

The other big talking points

Sharks fullback Liam Ison had his best performance since returning from an ACL injury, scoring a try and running for over 250 metres in Newtown's win over Manly.

Melbourne's future looks promising as QLD U/19 star Hayden Watson sparked the Storm, having a hand in several tries to a 60-6 shellacking of the Roosters.

Emerging Raiders centre Mark Tuialii crossed for a try, had seven offloads and 18 tackle breaks in Canberra's 44-16 rout of the Dragons.

Up north in QLD, Anthony Milford continued to show he has what it takes as he guided Souths Logan to a nine-point win over last season's premiers, Burleigh.

Trai Fuller celebrated a rumoured contract extension in fine style, scoring a 70-metre solo try in Redcliffe's strong second-half victory over the Brisbane Tigers.

Furthermore, in that Clydesdales game, young fullback Chris Woodbridge continues to show his class levels, crossing for a try and having a hand in five others as they pulled off a huge upset.

NSW CUP Round 13 results

Newcastle 50 d Parramatta 16

Newtown 34 d Manly 20

Melbourne 60 d Roosters 6

Raiders 44 d Dragons 16

Penrith 30 d Warriors 20

Wests 38 d Bulldogs 26

QLD CUP Round 11 results

Souths Logan 31 d Burleigh 22

Redcliffe 40 d Brisbane 22

Tweed 22 drew Northern Pride 22

Wynnum Manly 36 d Central QLD 10

Mackay 24 d Townsville 22

Sunshine Coast 32 d Norths 12

Western 38 d Ipswich 24

For more analysis and takes on the week that was in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup, the League Scene's lower grade wrap drops at 6pm each Wednesday night.