The Manly Sea Eagles have tabled Brandon Wakeham a two-year extension following his elite form for the club in 2026.

The Fijian international signed on for a train-and-trial deal in 2024 as a career lifeline, and the club has rewarded him with a well-earned pay rise, with fresh reports surfacing from the Daily Telegraph of a contract being offered.

Despite coming through the juniors as a playmaking half, Wakeham has transitioned into a superb nine for the Sea Eagles and has featured heavily in their side in the first half of the year.

Even more impressively, as of recently, both he and Jake Simpkin have shared the field, pushing the Wakeham into a playmaking forward-type role, where he is showcasing his excellent versatility.

The 27-year-old made his return to the top grade in Round 2 this year against the Newcastle Knights for the first time in three years. Since his club debut, he has played 10 matches in maroon and white and remains a key part of their attacking juggernaut.

After being handed a supplementary deal for 2026, it will guarantee Wakeham a spot in the Sea Eagles' Top 30.

Wakeham made his NRL debut in 2019 for the Bulldogs after progressing through their pathways. He accumulated 25 appearances in the blue and white before leaving for the Wests Tigers at the end of 2022 after failing to establish himself as the chief playmaker at Belmore.

The Tigers stint wasn't ideal, with 15 appearances and coming last in 2023, before making the switch to the Northern Beaches, which started his resurrection.

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The fresh appointment of Kieran Foran as long-term coach of the club has changed the tide on the Northern Beaches after a shaky four-week start to their campaign.

Wakeham isn't the only player to be unearthed under Foran, with Clayton Faulalo also playing career-best football in the fullback jersey while Tom Trbojevic is out.

It came as a left-field option to opt for Faulalo over proven stars in Lehi Hopoate and Tolutau Koula. However, he has been playing sensationally in the one jersey, and will need to be locked up by Manly before November 1 to keep rivals away from offering a contract for 2028.