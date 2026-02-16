The Newcastle Knights have confirmed their 23-man touring squad to head to Las Vegas, with the squad being virtually as expected.
Captain Kalyn Ponga, new recruit Dylan Brown, Origin player Bradman Best and experienced leaders like Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai and Jacob Saifiti have all been included.
The spine will be the biggest watch when it comes to the Knights naming their team for Round 1, with Brown and Ponga joined in the squad by Fletcher Sharpe, Sandon Smith and likely back-up option Tyson Gamble.
Cody Hopwood would appear to be closing on first-grade after being named in the side, while the battle to partner Dylan Lucas in the second-row sees Thomas Cant and Jermaine McEwen names. Brodie Jones has surprisingly missed the cut for the team heading around the globe, with Francis Manuleleua named.
Last year's Las Vegas combine winner Marcus D'Arce will also travel with the Knights, but won't feature in the game.
Newcastle Knights touring squad for Las Vegas
Kalyn Ponga (c)
Bradman Best
Dylan Brown
Tom Cant
Mathew Croker
Phoenix Crossland
Tyson Frizell
Dane Gagai
Tyson Gamble
Cody Hopwood
Fletcher Hunt
Dylan Lucas
Francis Manuleleua
Greg Marzhew
Jermaine McEwen
Trey Mooney
Jacob Saifiti
Pasami Saulo
James Schiller
Fletcher Sharpe
Sandon Smith
Dominic Young
Marcus D'Acre
