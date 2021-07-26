Only three players stood out of line during Sunday's slate of games as the road toward finals creeps closer and closer.

Canterbury's prop Luke Thompson was sent to the sin-bin during in his side's disappointing 24-44 loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

Thompson's shoulder charge came with 15 minutes left in the first half with his side only down 12-6 after an impressive try himself. The hit that saw him in the sin-bin allowed Cronulla to capitalise, who ran riot late to head into the half leading 30-6.

Luke Thompson has been put on report and sent to the bin

📝 BLOG https://t.co/EyZ11VWU7f

📺 WATCH https://t.co/NuiOyt6J3D

📲 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/2m3N3g5Bwg pic.twitter.com/vv4yHCwXmr — Fox League (@FOXNRL) July 25, 2021

The hit has been ridiculed on social media with many believing it was "soft", with the decision to sin-bin the British prop "netball" like.

It has however seen Thomson offered a three-week suspension. The hit was graded as a grade-two dangerous contact, but can be reduced to just two-weeks with an early guilty plea.

Gold Coast Titans centre Patrick Herbert will also face time on the sidelines after his careless high tackle was given a two week suspension.

The suspension can be reduced with an early guilty plea, with the tackle coming during the late stages in his sides convincing win over St. George Illawarra

The only other incident to come out of Sunday's action was Bulldogs centre Will Hopoate, who will escape with a $1150-$1500 fine for dangerous contact on Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo.