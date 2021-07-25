The NRL judiciary could have their work cut out for them this week, with four players facing suspensions after a chaotic Saturday.

Brisbane prop Thomas Flegler is looking at the longest ban out of the four for his shot which knocked Isaah Yeo out.

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary was left wondering why the Broncos' forward wasn't sent off for the shot, which rubbed his captain out of the remainder of the game.

Flegler will be hit with a two-week ban if he takes the early guilty plea, while it could be increased to three weeks if he fights the charge and loses.

The three other players charged out of Saturday's contests were Cameron Murray, Matt Lodge and Josh Aloiai.

Murray being out will be a bitter blow for the Rabbitohs, who are set for a blockbuster clash with the Eels in a fortnight. Murray can escape with a one-week ban for a crusher tackle however, and may elect to simply sit out of next week's clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Aloiai and Lodge are both also looking at one-week bans with an early guilty plea, or two if they fight and lose.

Aloiai was involved in a damaging cannonball tackle against his former club on lock Alex Seyfarth, who has sustained an MCL injury and may not play again this season.

Lodge, on the other hand has been hit with a contrary conduct charge. The Warriors' can ill-afford to lose Lodge, given they are likely to be also out with Addin Fonua-Blake for a period after he sustained a finger injury in yesterday's heavy 60-22 loss to the Rabbitohs.

Fonua-Blake and Lodge could join an already growing injury list, with Tohu Harris and Wayde Egan both out for the season.

Jamayne Isaako was also hit with a high tackle charge, but will escape with a fine.