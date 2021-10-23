Luke Brooks and Luke Thompson could be set for a dramatic off-season change of clubs.

Both players have been in the rumour mill for some time as players who could leave their respective clubs before the first ball is kicked in 2022, with Brooks struggling to guide the Wests Tigers to any great heights, and Thompson on mega money at a salary cap constrained Canterbury Bulldogs.

Brooks has been heavily linked with the Canberra Raiders throughout the season, however, their decision to sign Jamal Fogarty from the Gold Coast Titans seems to end that as a likely possibility. He has also been linked to the Newcastle Knights as a possible Mitchell Pearce replacement, with the veteran half set to sign a deal in England. The Cronulla Sharks were also rumoured to be interested.

LUKE BROOKS

Halfback Wests Tigers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.7

Try Assists 0

Tries 285

Kick Metres

Thompson, on the other hand, was reportedly on the market with the North Queensland Cowboys interested among others including the Tigers, however, the club shut down any possibility of him moving at the time, with the Bulldogs not interested in paying a portion of his salary to play elsewhere.

Now, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting the options for Thompson to leave the club are back on the table.

It comes as he continues to tell the club he doesn't want to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The NRL are not forcing a mandate for players to be vaccinated, as the AFL are, however, warnings around not being able to travel across state borders have been echoed from the NRL's top office.

Further complicating matters, the Bulldogs are understood to have told all players and officials they must be vaccinated by November 1 ahead of a return to pre-season.

Given the Tigers were once interested in Thompson, they could show interest once again, although their stance on vaccination and players not wanting to get the jab is not yet known.

What is clear is that if Thompson were to leave Belmore, the club would be able to alleviate their salary cap concerns, and with Paul Vaughan, Tevita Pangai Junior, Max King and John Asiata all coming in for 2022, their front row depth doesn't rely on Thompson being a starter at the club.

LUKE THOMPSON

Prop Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 142.1

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 2.4

Tackle Breaks

With that money, they could then chase Brooks, who is reported to want out of Concord because he doesn't want to be coached by Michael Maguire.

It's understood Brooks has already told the club of his intentions regarding Maguire, while it's also been reported that he would be happy being coached by Trent Barrett.

Brooks is still on contract at the Tigers in 2022, however, it's unlikely he will be renewed beyond the end of his current deal, which expires at the end of 2023.

The Bulldogs would need to weigh up their options, however, given Kyle Flanagan is more or less on a six-week trial period to see if he can direct a better team around the park alongside Matt Burton, Brooks could be a tempting proposition for the blue and white at a basement price.

The Tigers need starch in the middle third after the club finished with 2021s second-worst defensive record, and Thompson would provide that in spades.

Their recruitment for 2021 has thus far been lacklustre, with only Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart joining the side from the English Super League, along with the recent acquisition of Tyrone Peachey from the Titans.