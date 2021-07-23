It may come as a surprise to Sharks' fans, but it's understood the club are looking at throwing an offer the way of Luke Brooks.

The out of sorts Tigers half, who has never been able to inspire the clubs to the heights his potential suggested when he burst onto the scene, is on contract at the Tigers until 2023.

But that hasn't stopped the Sharks from sniffing around, according to a Fox Sports report.

It's understood that if Brooks moved to the Shire, the Tigers would have to pay part of his salary.

The reports on Brooks to Cronulla come despite coach Michael Maguire shutting down the rumours on 2GB radio just days ago.

“No, it’s not (true),” Maguire said.

“That’s been a regular conversation that’s been going for the last two or three years … just keeps doing the rounds.”

The reports surfacing though suggest it could be not all well for Brooks at Concord. It was only weeks ago Kevin Walters denied any players would be leaving the Broncos before season's end, only to have Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Junior exit the club immediately in the weeks which have followed.

New coach Craig Fitzgibbon, who will arrive in the Shire ahead of next season, is currently in the midst of a roster overhaul. He has already added Nicho Hynes to the list, while Shaun Johnson is on the way out.

While it's understood the club are close to re-signing Matt Moylan and also in the picture for Dale Finucane, Fox Sports are reporting they want to take Brooks off the Tigers hands ahead of the 2022 season.

With Hynes' arrival at the club, as well as young halves Braydon Trindall and Connor Tracey in the picture, it's unclear which combination Fitzgibbon would go with to start 2022.

Brooks is a player who has the unenviable record of the most NRL games without a finals appearance, a stat which won't be changing this year given the joint venture currently sit in the bottom four.

The 26-year-old has played every game this year, and while rumours were swirling earlier on that he would be dropped, they have dropped off in recent weeks.