The Wests Tigers are reportedly offering Luke Brooks to other Sydney clubs yet again.

Rumours surround a departure from Concord for the Tigers' half have been running rampant for much of the season, and it's hardly a surprise to see them picking up again as the club's feint finals' hopes went up in smoke yesterday.

Conceding 50 points to Cronulla, it confirmed the Tigers will wait at least another year to make the finals, the run now sitting at ten, their last finals appearance coming in 2011 when the side finished fourth.

Since then, they have often been on the edge of the top eight, but never made it. Brooks holds the unwanted distinction of having played the most NRL games without a finals appearance of any currently active player, having made his debut at the back end of 2013.

A far cry from that day at the Sydney Cricket Ground when he ripped the St George Illawarra Dragons apart, Brooks has never been able to hit his potential on a consistent basis.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler is now reporting Brooks' is being shopped again, telling 2GB Radio on Saturday afternoon that there has been movement.

“It is on again,” Weidler said.

“The Tigers are saying publicly they want to keep him but this week people representing him are offering him to other Sydney clubs. That is not a good sign for Luke Brooks.

“I don’t know if it is behind the Tigers’ back but they have been offered him for next year and beyond even though he is on contract."

The developments come despite Brooks being contracted with the Tigers until on the end of 2023 on a reported $850,000 per year.

Weidler did mention there is a team who could be most likely to be interested in Brooks in the Canberra Raiders. They were reportedly recently also showing interest in the off-contract Ashley Taylor from the Titans, and could be in the market for a high-profile replacement to formally replace George Williams and partner Jack Wighton without breaking the bank.

“If there was one club who could get him at the right price I reckon the club who is watching him with interest, they won’t necessarily make public noise about it, is the Canberra Raiders,” he said.

“The Raiders are looking at a halfback and Brooks is one I think they would be most interested if he came at the right price. That would require the Tigers taking up some of his salary.”

The Tigers' final two games of the 2021 season will see them take on the Penrith Panthers next Sunday, and the Canterbury Bulldogs on the regular season's final day.