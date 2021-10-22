Newcastle are believed to be leaning toward permitting halfback Mitchell Pearce to depart the club for Super League side Catalans in the coming days.

Shocks reports emerged on Friday that Pearce had been tabled a stunning three-year deal from the Dragons worth close to $1.8 million, with a release needed from the Knights for the 32-year-old to head abroad.

Pearce is understood to be set to request a release from the Hunter club in order to land the move to France, replacing the recently retired James Maloney.

The move would likely mean Pearce has played his last match in the NRL, with the Catalans deal set to take him into his mid-30s.

The Daily Telegraph have revealed a request is set to a formal release this weekend, with the Knights believed to be more likely to give their veteran playmaker the green light than not.

Pearce signed a one-year contract extension with Newcastle in March this year, with the New South Wales great stating his commitment to the club at the time.

"There's been a lot of talk, but I never wanted to go anywhere else," Pearce said.

"Since coming up here, I've been striving hard to achieve what we want to achieve."

MITCHELL PEARCE

Halfback Knights 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 296.3

Kick Metres

Discussions between the Knights and Pearce are set to reach a peak in the coming days, with the half's potential departure set to open up close to $600,000 in salary space for the upcoming year.

The Knights could look in-house in order to replace Pearce for 2022, with star fullback Kalyn Ponga touted for a switch into the halves.

Newcastle have lost playmaking options in Blake Green (retirement) and Connor Watson (Roosters) this year, but will welcome Dragons half Adam Clune for 2022.

The Knights may also look to re-sign young playmaker Phoenix Crossland to a new deal, with the 21-year-old currently off-contract.