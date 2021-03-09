Knights veteran Mitchell Pearce has signed a one-year extension with the club.

The 31-year old announced his new deal on Tuesday, tying him to Newcastle until the end of the 2022 season.

It has been a tumultuous off-season for the former skipper – he was sensationally involved in a ‘sexting’ incident with a club staffer, causing his wedding to get cancelled, and has been linked to rival clubs.

But the five-eighth puts that all behind him now, committing his future to the Knights by putting pen to paper.

“There’s been a lot of talk, but I never wanted to go anywhere else,” Pearce said.

“Since coming up here, I’ve been striving hard to achieve what we want to achieve.

“I see myself as a Knight now and I really want to get the job done with the club and the boys up here.

“I’m really grateful for the trust from the club and excited for what’s ahead.”

Pearce has now played 297 NRL games since making his debut for the Roosters in 2009, crossing to Newcastle in 2018 on a lucrative four-year deal.

Set to turn 32 next month, Pearce’s new deal is reportedly worth significantly less than his current one.

According to Fox Sports, Pearce’s base salary is around $900,000 for this year, while his new cut-price deal is estimated to be worth $300,000.

“I think it’s a good agreement from the club, being a bit older, who knows how long I’m going to play for,” Pearce said.

“[But] I still feel as fresh and hungry as I ever have. Mentally, I feel great.

“Obviously, it was a challenging few months there but to come back around the boys and have the support from the club is something I’ll always be grateful for.

“I’ve had some honest conversations with the club but I’m stoked. It’s a show of faith by them. I want to repay them.”

The Knights open their 2021 campaign on Friday night against the Bulldogs at McDonalds Jones Stadium at 6pm (AEDT).