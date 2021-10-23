Newcastle has identified Wests Tigers star Luke Brooks as a possible replacement for the departing Mitchell Pearce.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Brooks has come into focus of the Knights with Pearce set to take up a lucrative offer from Super League side Catalans, with the Knights reportedly leaning towards granting Pearce a release.

If Pearce does head to France it would free up significant cap space for the Knights to go after Brooks who may be lured by the possibility of playing finals football.

Brooks is contracted until the end of 2023 with the Tigers reportedly not willing to entertain the idea of losing their star man.

A link between Brooks and the Knights is the halfback's manager. Brooks shares the same management as Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien.

The Tigers can't afford to lose their 2021 player of the year, with their halves slots lacking depth after five-eighth Adam Doueihi's ACL injury.

According to the report, Pearce is keen to get to Catalans with his body not able to handle the intensity of the NRL at 32 years of age.

Pearce signed a new deal with the Hunter club earlier this year, however, those in charge at Newcastle believe that Pearce's departure may be best for both parties with his performance in their finals loss to the Eels leaving plenty to be desired.

Before any final decision is made, O’Brien is apparently seeking clarity from his staff on who is available to replace the New South Welshman.

Newcastle legend Andrew Johns said recently that a move to France may be perfect for Pearce at this stage of his career.

“I think that’d be a great opportunity for him,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“Catalans offering him a two-three year deal... south of France, anonymous, weekends off, fly into wherever - it takes you half an hour to an hour to fly all over Europe.

“Less eyes on him, faster more open game.

“I think if he decides to go, I think Catalans would be a great fit for him.”