Round 12 saw the last non Origin-impacted round for some time. The upsets continued and two contenders returned to their dominant best.

Where did your team land after a round of league that saw it rain tries - the most of the season to date.

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The gap between the Panthers and the rest of the competition has never been wider. They've wiped the field with the Storm, Roosters and Cowboys in the past three weeks.

The Cowboys were red hot yet were spectators to the tune of 22 points to 0. Isaah Yeo has genuine claim to being the form player of the competition right now.

The Panthers will lose a mountain of players to Origin over the coming weeks but their system and remaining players are so elite I'm confident they'll run through it.

2. Brisbane Broncos (3)

The Broncos enter the Origin period in fourth place and in the midst of a six-game win streak. They are absolutely flying.

At 24-4 down to the Titans it looked as though the Broncos' run was coming to a close. Former Broncos sides would have capitulated but this side is a different beast altogether.

Brisbane were able to put an extremely difficult week behind them with a fantastic win over their local rivals and now sit fourth. Fair to say everything is running as planned at Red Hill.

3. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The general feeling is that the Cowboys received a reality check on Friday evening but I think that's being horribly unfair.

Yes, they were easily outplayed but the Cowboys have been nothing short of incredible in 2022. They're just not at the Panthers level yet.

Todd Payton's Cowboys young team has performed so well that they have multiple players lining up on Wednesday week for the Maroons.

4. Parramatta Eels (4)

Truthfully the Eels needed a statement win and they recorded it in brilliant fashion in the capital. They toppled the red hot Raiders 28-20 in the Canberra cold.

Clint Gutherson's highlight reel drop aside, this was a promising afternoon for the blue and gold. Dylan Brown is absolutely waltzing into a spot with the Kiwis for the World Cup.

The Eels big men have been destructive all season with their middle three rewarded with Blues Origin call ups. Mitch Moses prob gets in if not for Cleary.

5. Melbourne Storm (5)

The Storm are back to winning ways. After dropping two games in a row they returned to somewhere near their best with a 28-8 win over old sparring partners Manly.

Jahrome Hughes returned and instantly straightened the attack which allowed Cameron Munster to run riot. They were able to overcome the absence of both Papenhuyzen and Grant.

This wasn't the Storm in full flight but they were never worried. Xavier Coates move south has paid off big time with a return to the Queensland side.

6. Sydney Roosters (7)

Safe to say that the Roosters aren't going to go away any time soon. They were breathtaking in the shire. James Tedesco tore the Sharks to shreds.

The Chooks big men threw their Sharks counterparts around like children. This felt like the Roosters of old, which is scary.

Any time Tedesco, Manu and Chrichton are in the best few on ground the Roosters are likely to win. This was a message sent as we head into the rep rounds.

7. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks have gone win/loss/win/loss since Round 5 and currently sit in the chasing pack. That sums up their season to date perfectly.

Despite an incredible 20 minute spell, the Sharks were massively outclassed by the Roosters. They had no answer for Tedesco or the Roosters pack.

Will Kennedy looked rusty to say the least. The bye came at the right time for the Sharks who need to reset and decide who they want to be.

8. St George Illawarra Dragons (9)

The Dragons just keep on keeping on. Ben Hunt is leading the Dally M medal race right now and he absolutely deserves it. His form has been rewarded with yet another Origin jumper.

Zac Lomax may have left it too late for Origin consideration but he had his best game of the season. Cody Ramsey has a mortgage on the fullback spot moving forward.

Aaron Woods was the surprise hero on the day and took it to the international Dogs props. Good win in hostile territory.

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (11)

If Jason Demetriou is able to bottle his halftime talk from Saturday evening he will sell millions. The Bunnies were a different side in the second half.

Running in six tries without conceding, Souths reminded everyone, albeit briefly, of what they can do. Alex Johnston's hattrick was historic and so well deserved.

Souths showed they have it in them to blow a game wide open but they're going to have to do it against far better opposition and far more consistently to be considered a threat.

10. Canberra Raiders (8)

The Raiders recent impressive form failed to produce a win against the Eels but there were some big positives; mainly the return of Jamal Fogarty.

Canberra's big men in Papalii and Tapine are arguably the dominant prop pairing in the comp right now and slightly edged their closest rivals.

Unfortunately, they couldn't get the job done here but this is a different Canberra side to that of a month ago.

11. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

Manly are in free fall following a positive start to the season. They're 0-3 across the past three weeks and the future does not look good.

Daly Cherry-Evans and Kieran Foran were massively outplayed by their rep counterparts. Jorge Taufua scoring on his return was an awesome story but it was the only highlight.

They were beaten everywhere, all across the park. Yes the Storm are an elite side but Manly pride themselves on dragging the Storm into a brawl, sometimes literally.

12. Newcastle Knights (15)

Newcastle are back in the winners column following a handy victory over the Warriors. Anthony Milford's short-term signing looks a smart one as he was very good on the day.

Enari Tuala crossed for a double in the Redcliffe sunshine. David Klemmer can be filthy he was not called by Brad Fittler after yet another huge effort. Ponga was also outstanding.

The Knights have two weeks to plot their attack on an expected under manned Penrith side. What an opportunity to turn their season around.

13. Wests Tigers (12)

For the opening 40 minutes it looked as though the Tigers could replicate their heroics from a few weeks ago to beat the Bunnies again. Then halftime happened.

From then the Tigers spent far too much time standing under their own sticks watching conversions. Six tries conceded in a half is downright frightening.

Michael Maguire looks to the next man out. He just doesn't have the answers but on the way out he should have a very honest word with his players. Awful second half.

14. New Zealand Warriors (13)

It's officially panic stations for the Warriors. They haven't won in over four weeks while they haven't won by more than a field goal since the 2nd of April.

Shaun Johnson is being paid mammoth money but isn't delivering. Again it was up to the Warriors younger spine members to try and win this game late on.

Tohu Harris is back to his very best and is one of the best forwards in the game. Hard to believe they were two tries up inside ten minutes.

15. Gold Coast Titans (14)

Oh the Titans. What started so very promising may actually end up being their rock bottom. Leading 24-4 at halftime over the Broncos, they fell apart in the second stanza and lost by 11.

Toby Sexton looked to have the ball on a string until his injury. That was absolutely the turning point in this contest but there can be no excuses.

There were positives here but the main positive for the Gold Coast outfit is that they play an understrength Cowboys team next week. An absolute must win.

16. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (16)

Sunday afternoon at Belmore was an incredible occasion. A full house, the sun was shining and there were a mountain of tries scored. Unfortunately not enough came from the home side.

Jake Averillo's try late in the first half made it a contest but not for a second did it ever feel like the Dogs could pull this one out of the fire.

Josh Addo Carr and Matt Burton have both paid the price for their sides horror form with Addo Carr missing Origin selection and Burton falling off the radar.