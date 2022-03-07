The Sydney Roosters were hit with one of the worst injury tolls in NRL history last year, but still managed a finals appearance.

Here is their 2022 season preview.

2021 season

Consider the outright ridiculous injury list endured by the tri-colours, I'd go so far as to say the Roosters overachieved in 2021.

Boyd Cordner, Brett Morris and Jake Friend were forced into retirement due to injury, while Luke Keary's season ended after just two and a half games.

Joseph Manu, who was firing in every sense of the word, was taken out via a horror tackle and missed the latter rounds, including Finals.

They scraped through their opening weekend Finals game against the Titans before limping into an absolute flogging at the hands of Manly.

Off-season moves

2022 gains

Renouf Atoni (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2023), Paul Momirovski (Penrith Panthers, 2024), Kevin Naiqama (St Helens RLFC, 2022), Ronald Volkman (2022), Connor Watson (Newcastle Knights, 2023)

2022 losses

Dale Copley (retired), Boyd Cordner (retired), Jake Friend (retired), Matt Ikuvalu (Cronulla Sharks), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Brett Morris (retired), Josh Morris (retired)

Recruitment Impact

The Roosters have lost four tremendous players in the form of Fake Friend, Boyd Cordner and the Morris twins. All four enjoyed fantastic, successful careers.

Joining those four in exiting the club are Isaac Lui and Matt Ikuvalu, who both played plenty of first-grade over the past two seasons.

Trent Robinson is in an enviable position where he can promote within but that hasn't stopped him from adding three very handing signings.

Connor Watson's return to the club brings experience and versatility. Kevin Naiqama is an absolute steal. Paul Momirovski may be the value signing of the season.

Talking Points

Luke Keary's return from injury: It's shocking to think the Roosters finished 5th last year sans their superstar half. Luke Keary played only two and a bit games in a situation where he was the senior half. His return makes the Chooks all the more dangerous as he will form a brilliant interstate halves combo with young Sam Walker. His very best may be a few weeks away as he returns from injury, however having Keary on board takes them to the next level.

Experience out the door: As mentioned, the Roosters have signed well. That said it is very, very difficult to replace four superstars who combined for over 1000 games of NRL experience. This isn't even factoring in Origin and Kangaroos appearances. The Roosters still have plenty of top-level experience across the park but it's impossible to say they won't miss the talents and leadership of the players who have retired.

Trent Robinson re-signs long term: Early last week the Rosters confirmed the long-term re-signing of their coach Trent Robinson. His contract will see him lead the Bondi based club through to the end of the 2028 season, making him the club's longest-serving coach. That says everything re his stature in the game and his importance to the Roosters. The re-signing makes it very easy to sign players in the market given the stability it provides. Great move before kickoff.

Key player: James Tedesco

There's a line of thinking that James Tedesco may have lost his unofficial title of the game's best fullback and player to Tom Trbojevic.

Whether or not this is true, I still have Tedesco firmly in the top three players in the competition. I do get the feeling the earlier comment will drive him to yet another successful season.

A leader and a world class megastar, Teddy is at the very peak of his powers. I'd be nothing short of shocked if he wasn't a contender for individual honours.

He will need to stand up again, as he did in 2021, in the absence of some pretty handy and experienced players.

Big season for: Sam Walker

Sam Walker's 2021 season was nothing short of special. Thrown into the deep end and given the keys to the Roosters machine at only 19 year's of age, he defied all expectations.

His rookie season saw him score eight tries, lay on 19 try assists and force eight drop outs.

His defence certainly needs work as he will once again be a target of opposition attackers.

Walker is no longer a rookie but instead an integral part of a side expected to go a long way in 2022. That is pressure he not felt before.

Judging by his efforts in 2021 though, this kid is ice cold and very capable of forming a world class halves combo with Luke Keary.

Breakout star: Joseph Suaalii

Entering the season as the most hyped rookie in many years, it didn't really happen for young Joseph Suaalii in 2021. I blame the media far more than the player.

That said, it absolutely will happen in 2022 for the hugely talented youngster.

When he's fully fit he'll likely replace Brett Morris on the wing. Reports indicate it will be a few weeks but it will be well worth the wait for Roosters fans.

Suaalii showed he has the temperament to handle the big occasions if given the long term opportunity. He'll receive that in 2022. This will be fun to watch.

Fixtures to watch

Round 2 vs Manly Sea Eagles: We won't have to wait long for the battle of the two best fullbacks in the game. Round 2 will see Teddy and Turbo go one on one on a Friday night at the SCG. Manly absolutely wiped the floor with a broken Roosters side in the finals last year. Expect a very different Roosters side and therefore contest here. The test for Keary and Walker against Foran and DCE is equal parts massive and mouth watering.

Round 3 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: The rivalry! I maintain this is still the most bitter of rivalries in the game as foundation clubs and Finals regulars clash at Accor Stadium. A second straight Friday night blockbuster for the Roosters. Another world-class fullback battle as Teddy and Latrell go at it. I hope Daniel Tupou and Jason Saab line up opposite each other and we're treated to a cross field kick masterclass.

Round 7 vs St George Illawarra Dragons: The annual Anzac Day clash holds a special place in the calendar. The event is unmatched and the game is usually chock full of moments. The battle of two of the game's elite young halves with see Walker and Amone clash while Lomax and Manu may line up in direct opposition. This is the one game I'd buy tickets to as a neutral. That says so much about the pedigree of this fixture.

Prediction

There is so much to love about this Roosters side!

From the superstar fullback to the young Origin-quality halves, to the centre pairing, to a no-nonsense forward pack capable of taking it to anyone to the modern-day supercoach.

Despite the aforementioned losses, there are no obvious weaknesses in this squad. Every player who has left has been replaced.

Keary's return makes this side a far more dangerous prospect. So much so that anything less than a comfortable top-four finish would be a big disappointment.

Expect Tedesco and Keary to lead the way behind a monster pack consisting of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Victor Radley, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Nat Butcher and Sitili Tupouniua.

Oh, Joey Manu, arguably the game's best centre, also returns. Scary!

2nd.