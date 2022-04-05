Two star fullbacks will be spending the next handful of weeks on the sideline with their respective coaches working out how to replace them, while question marks hang over the St George Illawarra Dragons and Cantebury Bulldogs after Sunday thumpings.

Here's all the latest team news and rumours ahead of Round 5, with teams to be revealed at 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday afternoon.

Newcastle Knights vs Manly Sea Eagles

Newcastle Knights

Tyson Frizell isn't expected to be fit for this week's clash with the Sea Eagles which will see Jirah Momoisea slot into a severely compromised back row, given Mitch Barnett is still suspended - and will be for another five games. Hymel Hunt is also due to return from injury, but whether he can push in front of Dominic Young remains to be seen.

Manly Sea Eagles

Tom Trbojevic has been ruled out for a month with a knee injury requiring surgery. Des Hasler has two realistic options when it comes to appointing a new fullback - either Reuben Garrick or Tolutau Koula. If he uses Garrick, then Koula will move to the wing with Brad Parker coming back in, otherwise Parker will simply take Koula's centre spot. Dylan Walker's fitness also currently remains to be seen after suffering a cork last weekend.

New Zealand Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys

New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors won't be forced into any changes, and are unlikely to make any following their win over the Broncos.

North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys will be without Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow for this weekend's clash - and the next two or three - after suffering a PCL injury. Scott Drinkwater is the favourite to take over in number one, although Valentine Holmes or Peta Hiku could also find themselves at the back. Brendan Elliott is also an option, although he could yet play centre with Holmes or Hiku at the back.

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos will be without Albert Kelly (lisfranc fracture), Patrick Carrigan (MCL) and Thomas Flegler (suspension), while there are also question marks around Payne Haas pending a reported integrity unit investigation. The injuries in the forwards will cause a reshuffle with Keenan Palasia moving to prop and Jordan Riki returning on the edge, while Kobe Hetherington will come off the bench to play lock with his spot taken by Corey Jensen.

Billy Walters is the likely starter at five-eighth for Kelly, while Cory Paix and Tyrone Roberts will battle for the utility spot on the bench. Kurt Capewell could also return, which would see TC Robati move back to the bench and Brenko Lee push out of the side.

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters aren't expected to make any changes, although Billy Smith could return from a quick injury layoff.

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm

Canberra Raiders

The Raiders, like the Roosters, aren't expected to make any changes, although Sebastian Kris could return for Semi Valemei or Matthew Timoko in the centres.

Melbourne Storm

Tom Eisenhuth will likely replace Alec MacDonald on the bench in an otherwise unchanged Storm side, with Nick Meaney unlikely to lose the spot he gained last week even if Dean Ieremia is fit.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Mark Nicholls will miss a number of weeks with a syndesmosis injury, which will likely see Thomas Burgess or Liam Knight come into the starting side and Davvy Moale move onto the bench in the vacant spot.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Anthony Griffin made some shock changes last week which worked about as well as rubbing your head against sandpaper. It's unclear if Griffin will recall Tyrell Sloan or Talatau Amone to the starting side, but it's hard to see Moses Mbye being named at hooker again. Jayden Sullivan's fitness is also unknown. Provided the duo do get recalled, Mbye will move back to the 14 jersey, Jack Bird back to the second row, Tariq Sims back to lock, Jack de belin back to the bench and Jackson Ford out of the side.

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans were involved in an absolute bludger of a game last week, but the win may paper over some of the cracks. Isaac Liu and Phillip Sami return to the side from Covid, with Sami in a two-horse race for a spot with Greg Marzhew, while Liu will push Jaimin Jolliffe back to the bench with Sam McIntyre the likely man to drop out of the side. Jayden Campbell's return date is still unknown.

Parramatta Eels

Question marks hang over the return of both Shaun Lane and Jake Arthur, however no other changes are expected for the men in blue and gold.

Cronulla Sharks vs Wests Tigers

Cronulla Sharks

Connor Tracey was thought of as a big out ahead of last week's clash with the Newcastle Knights, but that isn't the case anymore with Siosifa Talakai named man of the match last week. That means he will likely keep his spot and the only way Tracey will fight his way into the side is if he is picked ahead of Braydon Trindall on the bench.

Wests Tigers

Kelma Tuilagi may miss this week's clash with a shoulder injury, which will likely bring Luke Garner onto the edge and Thomas Mikaele onto the bench - although Tukimihia Simpkins is also a chance to play given it would be a more like for like replacement. Michael Maguire could also be tempted to make other changes given the dour nature of last week's clash with the Titans, where the Tigers failed to register a try.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Jackson spoke out after last week's demolition job at the hands of the Storm, suggesting he and his teammates were embarrassed. That doesn't automatically mean there will be changes, however plenty of Canterbury players are likely (and rightfully so) concerned about their spot when teams get announced this afternoon.

Penrith Panthers

Sean O'Sullivan is due back this week for the Panthers and could snatch a bench spot from Jaeman Salmon, however Salmon has been solid and it's unclear which way coach Ivan Cleary will go. No other changes are expected.