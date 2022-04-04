The Manly Sea Eagles will be without Tom Trbojevic for the next month after scans confirmed a medial tear in his knee.

The star fullback, who won last year's Dally M Medal, but is yet to hit the same heights early in the 2022 campaign, was seen with a slight limp throughout Saturday's victory over the Canberra Raiders in Mudgee.

An important two competition points for the Sea Eagles were soured by images of Trbojevic in a knee brace following the game.

Despite the seeming problem and apparent weeks on the sideline ahead of him, Trbojevic told reporters he would be fine at the time.

“I’m in a knee brace but I’m sweet,” Trbojevic told The Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

“I should play this week. And, no, I’m not having scans.

“It’s like a slight MCL strain but I got through most of the game with it. I think it will be fine (for Newcastle).”

Despite the comments, results of a scan have revealed Trbojevic has suffered a medial tear which will need surgery.

A four-week stint on the sidelines for the star New South Wales State of Origin representative means he will miss games with the Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans, Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs during what is a difficult stint ahead for the men from the Northern Beaches, who have won just two of their first four games to start the year.

The Sea Eagles then play the Wests Tigers in Round 9, before tackling the Brisbane Broncos during magic round.

Replacement candidates for Trbojevic will start with two who were picked in this week's team, with the likelihood being that Reuben Garrick will shift to the back, although young gun Tolutau Koula could also move to the number one jersey.

Kaeo Weekes will also be an option, while bench utility Dylan Walker could also fill in for Des Hasler's side.