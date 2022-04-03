After what can easily be construed as his best performance for season 2022, Dally M superstar Tom Trbojevic sent shockwaves right across the northern beaches.

Having played a more than handy role in Manly's comprehensive 25-6 win over Canberra in Mudgee, Trobojevic was spotted in a knee brace following his outing which was made up of 289 run-metres and seven tackle-breaks.

However, the laconic fullback was quick to allay fears, claiming that he held high hopes he would be right to face the Knights in Round 5.

“I’m in a knee brace but I’m sweet,” Trbojevic told The Daily Telegraph.

“I should play this week. And, no, I’m not having scans.

“It’s like a slight MCL strain but I got through most of the game with it. I think it will be fine (for Newcastle).”

With the local lad stressing that the brace was purely precautionary, all eyes will now be on Trbojevic to see whether he is hampered by the mild strain between now and Thursday night.

At the time of writing, the club is yet to provide any form of official update.

Although the Sea Eagles' seasonal ledger is now squared at 2-2 after sustaining defeats to the Panthers and Roosters throughout the opening fortnight, with battles against the Knights, Titans, Sharks and Rabbitohs left to round out April, a fully fit Trbojevic will be required to truly contend.

Kick-off between Des Hasler's eyrie and Adam O'Brien's banner is scheduled for 7:50 pm (AEST) at McDonald Jones Stadium.