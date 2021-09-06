St George Illawarra Dragons

Despite playing just 15 games for the season, Ben Hunt has been named the Dragons player of the year for the first time.

The club captain, who has struggled with a broken arm and leg this season, but also represented the Queensland Maroons in the State of Origin series, was awarded the club's award for his excellent season.

BEN HUNT

Halfback Dragons 2021 SEASON AVG 0.7

Try Assists 0.4

Tries 245.3

Kick Metres

Hunt is the second captain in a row to win the award, taking over from the 2020 winner Cameron McInnes, who also won the award in 2019.

The veteran half steered the Dragons around the park early in the year during a winning streak, before being one of the only shining lights as the Red V fell apart during the second half of the year.

The Dragons also awarded the Geoff Salby Memorial Trophy for emerging talent to Talatau Amone. The youngster edged out the likes of the Feagai brothers, Jayden Sullivan and Tyrrel Sloan. Amone had 11 games in the Red V and scored three tries.

The Immortals Trophy, picked by the coaching staff and loosely having the same criteria as the Immortals concept - demonstrating outstanding commitment and dedication in all aspects of rugby league - was won by Andrew McCullough. The hooker stepped in as captain when Hunt was out injured, before having his own season curtailed by injury.

Player of the year: Ben Hunt

Geoff Salby Memorial Trophy for emerging talent: Talatau Amone

Immortals Trophy: Andrew McCullough

Community engagement award: Not awarded