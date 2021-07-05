State of Origin teams for Game 3 have been selected on the back of a weekend where blowouts were the order of business. Here are 20 thoughts from NRL Round 16.

1. Mitch Moses was really the only choice for the New South Wales halfback spot. Adam Reynolds didn't play well against the Tigers while Cody Walker and Jack Wighton are far too similar players. I mentioned last week this was a good chance to blood the next in line. Good move.

2. Every Sharks fan knew they were going to lose that game on Sunday afternoon. Four straight wins, a full-strength line up and an opponent winless in over a month ... They completely Sharked it up.

3. Dragons' players decision to hold a party during Covid restrictions highlights major problems within the squad. It was pure stupidity and should lead to massive suspensions. They not only flaunted health orders but put the NRL season at risk. Dragons fans don't seem too worried but the lack of discipline shown by serial offenders won't end well.

4. Scott Drinkwater re-signing for the Cowboys still doesn't make sense to me. His form has suffered massively since Deardon and Townsend signed, clouding his role in 2022 and beyond. Is he set for a shift to the centres or 14?

5. There were some incredible "no try" decisions this weekend. DCE's amazing effort was a centimetre short of being on highlight reels for years to come.

6. Nicho Hynes being brought into the Origin squad as cover when just two months ago he was seen as a bit-part player shows just how good he really is. Given a fulltime role in the halves next year should see him take that next step. I wouldn't be shocked if he slots into the 17 come Origin 3 given his ability to play almost anywhere.

7. NRL players have been given exemptions at EVERY step. Why would Melbourne players miss Origin this time? It'll be fine.

8. Josh Hannay knows that the bench consists of four people right? He is surely on track to set a record of times with using only three players. Why he named Mawene Hiroti on the bench over a forward just continues to prove he has much to learn. Very frustrating.

9. Jack Wighton was selected for Origin 3 based purely on his 2020 form. He was outside of the top ten players on Saturday evening with it all to play for. He's the kind of player who will just as likely come out and be best on ground despite his recent dip in form.

10. There are few sights I enjoy seeing as much as AJ Brimson in full flight. He was one of the two best players on the park in their recent win and I hope he gets far more time for the Maroons than his cameo in Game 1.

11. It wouldn't matter what the rules were, that Dogs side was always copping an absolute flogging to the red hot Sea Eagles. Manly could have had a player taken off the park every ten minutes and still won.

12. That Chad Townsend field goal attempt was almost comedy. Did he think they were up by six or did he think a nine-point lead was important? Either way, yikes.

13. I honestly don't know where to next for Matt Dufty. He has so much talent and raw speed but seems unable to overcome certain deficiencies. Under a master coach he could be anything but is now at a point where a contract for 2022 looks unlikely.

14. The video referee decision to overrule the Jessie Ramien try on Sunday was ultimately correct but makes a mockery of obvious forward passes not being able to be ruled on. Everyone with eyes saw that was forward, by a mile. Surely the bunker can rule on such instances moving forward. Common sense prevails by accident?

15. The gulf in class between the Storm and the rest of the competition right now is insanity. They were down two of their first choice spine too. Scary.

16. Sticking with the Roosters, has there been a recent decline quite like Joseph Manu? He was once the undisputed best centre in the game but now he's a bit-part player at best. His contract is up at the end of next season, it's probably best he looks for a fresh start. I still believe he's a fullback.

17. I thought it would be huge but I barely noticed the lack of crowds across Sydney games this weekend. The coverage was so good re adding atmosphere and I actually enjoy hearing the players. That said, 20,000 fans reacting to Mitch Moses missing a literal last second kick to win the game would have been all-time.

18. The Raiders are awful. The only way they can make the eight is if the sides around them fall completely apart. I cannot believe the drop from 2020 to now. Before anyone suggests it, this has nothing to do with the new rules. They're just bad.

19. Jason Saab is the fastest player in league. He's a dead set cheat code. Three strides and he's in the clear at any time. He's delivered big time since his move to Manly.

20. Adam Doueihi was the Tigers' best player during the Tigers' best results this year. Why he has been moved to the centres still doesn't make sense.