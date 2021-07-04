Brad Fittler has confirmed his team for State of Origin Game 3, with Mitchell Moses and Jack Wighton confirmed as the new-look halves combination.

The switch comes after the injuries to Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai, Cleary busting his shoulder during Game 2 and Luai suffering a medial ligament injury on Friday night in Penrith’s tight win over the Parramatta Eels.

Wighton has been on the bench for the first two games of the series as a utility, and while he hasn’t had a large role to play in the series, he will come into the starting side for Game 3.

He is partnered by Eels’ half Mitchell Moses, who has edged out Adam Reynolds for the spot left vacant by Cleary.

Wighton being moved into the starting team has allowed the bench utility spot to go to Apisai Koroisau, who has been 18th man for the opening two games, where the Blues won by a combined scoreline of 76 points to 6, making Game 3 a dead rubber in one of the most one-sided series’ in Origin history.

The Blues have otherwise made no unforced changes to their line-up which dismantled the Maroons. News, however, broke yesterday that border restrictions may impact the Melbourne Storm players in the match, meaning Josh Addo-Carr‘s spot is less than secure.

Fittler is yet to name his 18th, 19th or 20th man to go into camp with the playing 17.

It’s anticipated Queensland will name their squad for the match on Monday morning.

Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, July 14, with the venue yet to be determined due to Sydney’s lockdown. An announcement is expected early this week from the NRL.

New South Wales Blues Origin team for Game 3

1 James Tedesco (c)

2 Brian To’o

3 Latrell Mitchell

4 Tom Trbojevic

5 Josh Addo-Carr

6 Jack Wighton

7 Mitchell Moses

8 Daniel Saifiti

9 Damien Cook

10 Junior Paulo

11 Cameron Murray

12 Tariq Sims

13 Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14 Apisai Koroisau

15 Angus Crichton

16 Payne Haas

17 Liam Martin