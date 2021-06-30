An otherwise incredible week for those wearing sky blue ended on a sour note as State of Origin series-winning halfback Nathan Cleary was ruled out of Game 3 through injury.

The Dally M favourite faces an extended time on the sidelines and has officially been denied his opportunity to lead the New South Wales Blues to a series sweep.

Although the series is won, Cleary’s injury has an enormous impact on the Blues chances to deliver a crushing three-nil blow. That’s not even taking into account the way this alters the Panthers’ title charge.

Focusing purely on the Blues though, Brad Fitler has a big decision to make for the final game. Who does he name to replace Cleary in the seven?

Below we look at the most likely options and name our choice to run out for Game 3. Let us know in the comments who you believe should take over:

Adam Reynolds

It’s impossible to replace Cleary but the most like-for-like option would be South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds.

Reynolds has a stack of Origin experience and had the kicking game most likely to replicate Cleary. Reynolds can kick NSW out of trouble and easily provide his weapons out wide with plenty of ball.

His form is not where Cleary’s is and the Blues would lose Cleary’s running game, but if Reynolds just did his role it would provide Luai more of an opportunity to step up and run the show.

I’d say Reynolds is the most obvious option if the Blues are focused on minimal disruption and really want to hammer home the three-nil series victory.

Jack Wighton

Another option that would minimise disruption is moving Jack Wighton into the starting lineup at six with Luai moving into the seven.

Wighton has filled his bench role so far in the series to perfection. When Cleary was forced off the field in Game 1 Wighton slipped right in. The same could happen for the series finale.

Although his week-to-week form hasn’t been burning the house down, he is the 2020 Dally M medalist and very much up to it.

This would depend on how Fitler sees Luai’s ability to run the shop but Wighton would fill his position and could assist with the kicking game as well as offering his dangerous running game.

Wighton will be there for Game 3, although I’d be hesitant to break up the makeup of the bench and will likely retain his spot there.

Watch Origin Two’s big talking points discussed on Rugby League Outlaws

Mitchell Moses

The Eels’ number seven has long been earmarked for an Origin debut and this may be his moment. Much like Reynolds he could easily slot in and allow Luai to step up.

Mitchell Moses has the form over Reynolds and with a look to the future, this is the perfect opportunity to blood the 26-year-old Eels star in the Origin arena.

Moses has a brilliant kicking game and a running game similar to Cleary’s. Defensively he wouldn’t be the target of Reynolds.

If I’m at the selection table I’m leaning towards Moses. It gets him into the system for the future and his form and abilities make him the most like-for-like replacement.

Cody Walker

Cody Walker was probably unlucky to be overlooked for the series, with Luai coming in. Walker could come back into the side either at six or seven.

Walker probably lacks the kicking game of other options on the list but has the running game to take over where Cleary left off.

Again this would likely see Luai step up and take over as organiser, however, Walker has proven very capable of taking over for Souths.

Walker deserved to be there, so him coming back in makes the world of sense.

Matt Burton

If the Blues want to take a punt in a game that doesn’t affect the series, they could blood Matt Burton in the third game.

There’s always the chance Wighton starts with Burton named on the bench. He can play almost anywhere after playing well above expectations in the centres for the Panthers.

This would keep the all-Panther halves combo and fast-track Burton’s Origin career. I have no doubt he has Origin in his future and a (planned) home game without series implications could be a perfect opportunity.

Burton will likely play six for Penrith with Luai shifting to seven and I’d expect the same here if chosen.

It’s an outside chance if Burton is even being considered, but it would be fun and would make a lot of sense.

Verdict

Mitch Moses slots in at seven. His kicking game takes over Cleary’s. Turbo and Trell are playing so well that getting the early ball to them would ease Moses role.

At 26, Moses has plenty of Origin ahead of him and blooding him in the least pressure situation Origin offers is perfect.

Moses ahead of Reynolds for mine.