The New South Wales Blues will go into camp with plenty of in-form players after five of their staring 17 gained selection in the Round 12 stats team of the week.

All of James Tedesco, Damien Cook, Payne Haas, Isaah Yeo and Ryan Matterson who were included based on their performances from Round 12, while Queensland's side didn't have a single representative.

A vast majority of this week's side comes from just four NRL teams, with the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs taking up 14 spots.

They are joined by a single player each from the Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons and Penrith Panthers.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Round 12 team of the week

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

Tedesco has well and truly found his best form.

Playing like the absolute star he is, he crossed for a try, ran for 238 metres and assisted another two, as well as adding two line breaks, three line break assists and nine tackle breaks.

2. Bailey Simonsson (Parramatta Eels)

Returning to play his old club, Simonsson had possibly his best game in the blue and gold thus far.

Scoring two tries, he topped all wingers for the week, adding a try assist, 164 metres and 11 tackle breaks. Hard to handle, he was a key factor in Parramatta getting the two competition points.

3. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Graham was outstanding for South Sydney against the Tigers, and in many ways, could have been viewed as man of the match. Most thought he had locked up his Origin jumper until the teams came with a surprise on Sunday evening.

Regardless, Graham was at his consistent best for Souths, crossing for a try and making 169 metres to go with three try assists and five tackle breaks.

4. Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos)

Farnworth was one of the key men in Brisbane's 11-point comeback victory over the Titans on Friday evening, causing constant headaches for the opposition defence.

He scored a try, but came up with 161 metres from 16 runs, and added both a line break and try assist, as well as a staggering ten tackle busts.

5. Alex Johnston (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

There are few better wingers in the game than Johnston when he is playing at his best.

He crossed for a hat-trick on Saturday, and it's tipped now that Graham's shift to left centre could be a permanent one given the combination with Johnston. The winger made 131 metres from just 11 runs and three line breaks.

6. Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

The form of Dylan Brown has made him an absolute joy to watch this year.

He crossed for a double in Parramatta's win over the Raiders on Sunday, but did plenty more than that, running for 198 metres from 12 runs, adding three line breaks and ten tackle busts.

7. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

Excuse the cliche, but Ezra Mam has taken to first-grade like a duck to water.

Scoring a try, he came up with 134 metres from 15 runs, added a line break, a line break assist, and also made 24 tackles. His kicking game may not be there, but it won't be needed if he is picked alongside Adam Reynolds in Brisbane's halves after the bye.

8. David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights)

With Daniel Saifiti managing just 22 minutes, and two of the Knights' bench players (Phoenix Crossland and Simi Sasagi) unable to play in the middle third, it was left to Klemmer to turn an enormous shift as he dragged his team over the line against the Warriors.

Playing 76 minutes, Klemmer made 139 metres, a tackle break and two offloads, but also came up with 42 tackles without a miss or ineffective effort.

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Cook has been excellent in a struggling side for much of this year, and was even better in a winning one on Saturday, having an excellent final hit out ahead of Origin.

His running game was electric, making 123 metres with seven tackle busts and 40 tackles to go with an offload.

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

Running through Haas' stats for Round 12, he had his "weakest" performance of the season - hardly a surprise given what had gone down in the previous 24 hours - and yet still makes the team on stats, just edging out Joseph Tapine for the role.

Running for 128 metres - with half of those as post-contact - Haas also had a line break, five tackle breaks and 26 tackles without a miss.

11. Shaun Lane (Parramatta Eels)

Lane was fantastic for the Eels on Sunday afternoon. While he has at times struggled to find a proper role this season, he made 121 metres from ten carries to go with a try assist and a line break in a full 80-minute performance.

12. Nat Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

Butcher scored a try and added 132 metres in a strong effort for the Roosters on Saturday evening to edge out Kenneath Bromwich, Tyson Frizell and teammate Angus Crichton for the second spot in the team by less than five points.

It was the try which got him over the line for the spot, but Butcher's continued improvement has been a real bright spot for the tri-colours.

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Yeo just continues to go from strength to strength ahead of State of Origin. He played all 80 minutes in the Panthers' win over the Cowboys on Friday, and was again at the forefront of everything Penrith did.

He scored a try, made 172 metres, and added a line break, a tackle bust and 37 tackles, only one shy of Penrith's leader Apisai Koroisau on that front.

14. Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The signing of Havili is looking better with each passing week for the Rabbitohs.

Knocking Ryan Matterson off his perch in the 14 jersey this weekend, Havili scored a try and made a staggering 164 metres from 14 carries to go with six tackle busts and a line break in a bit over 40 minutes of action.

15. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

Another week, another copy and paste effort for Matterson.

On fire is the only real way to describe his form, with Round 12 bringing 179 metres and four tackle busts in under 60 minutes.

16. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

Watson has, in some ways, fallen off from the level of form he had last year, but was strong on Saturday from the bench, making 84 metres and scoring a try for the Roosters.

17. Aaron Woods (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Woods had his undoubted biggest effort of the season to date, playing 65 minutes for the Dragons in a topsy-turvy clash with the Bulldogs.

He made 122 metres, added two tackle breaks and made 33 tackles without a miss.